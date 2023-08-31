United States two-time World Cup winner and Angel City FC star Julie Ertz officially announced her retirement from international and club play on Thursday.

"With immense emotion and processing, I've decided it is time to hang up the boots," Ertz said on her social media post. "I've been blessed to meet and train with some of the best and most inspirational women I've ever been around, and I've experienced different cultures while traveling the world to compete at the highest level.

"I gave everything I had to the sport that I love. With that I can walk away with no regrets because while I gave soccer every ounce of myself, soccer gave me even more, and for that I'll always be thankful."

Ertz was part of a USWNT defense at the 2023 Women's World Cup tournament. After the USWNT fell to Sweden in the round of 16 on penalties, Ertz indicated the match would be her last for the United States.

She finishes her international career with 122 appearances for the U.S., scoring 20 goals. Ertz was part of two World Cup-winning sides in 2015 and 2019.

Ertz made a sensational comeback to professional soccer earlier this year after giving birth to her son, Madden, last August. She first suited up for the U.S. in a pair of friendlies against Ireland back in April, and shortly thereafter signed with NWSL side Angel City in April 2023 for the club's second season. She then made enough progress to be named to the U.S. World Cup roster in June.

"Julie has forever left a positive mark on Angel City, and we are truly honored to call her one of our first alums," ACFC co-founder and president Julie Uhrman said. "Time isn't the only measurement of influence; what matters is one's commitment to supporting their team and community during their tenure."

Ertz, 31, debuted for the USWNT in 2013 and her USWNT career spanned 10 years. In her 122 caps, the USWNT had a record of 100-17-5. Ertz played in 17 World Cup matches, all of which were starts, in which the USWNT amassed 13 wins and four draws while keeping 11 clean sheets.

"As I have gotten older and become a mom, it's clear the sacrifices of time away from my family no longer seem doable with so many factors at play," Ertz said. "These girls gave me a gift I could never repay and l got to live out a dream I wish for everyone: falling in love with a sport you have played your whole life and getting to share it with your son.

"Representing this country on the National Team has been the greatest honor. To play for the USWNT means you chase greatness every day while you wear the crest. I hope that I was able to leave an impact that reflects that."