Burley: Bellingham could be one of the greatest ever at Real Madrid (1:38)

The summer transfer window has closed throughout most of Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Atletico Madrid brace for Antoine Griezmann to ask for MLS transfer

Atletico Madrid are expecting Antoine Griezmann to ask to leave the club next summer, according to Sport.

Despite having three years remaining on his contract, the 32-year-old is reportedly keen to follow Lionel Messi's lead and make the switch to MLS at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Atletico Madrid are said to be aware that multiple clubs in the U.S. league have already made offers to his representatives, although the report does not identify which clubs are interested.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

- Read on ESPN+: Why Liverpool should accept Saudi offers for Salah

The LaLiga side are said to be monitoring the situation carefully, but it is understood that they would be open to accepting an offer if it met their valuation of the players' transfer rights.

Griezmann rejoined Atletico from Barcelona for a fee of €20 million last October, and quickly became a key player in LaLiga where he contributed to 31 goals in 38 appearances.

Griezmann remains a starter for manager Diego Simeone's side, and scored in the 7-0 LaLiga win over Rayo Vallecano on Aug. 28.

Atletico Madrid officials are preparing for Antoine Griezmann to ask for a move to MLS next summer. Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester United are unlikely to continue their pursuit of Fulham midfielder João Palhinha, writes Football Insider. The 28-year-old Portugal international was on manager Erik ten Hag's wishlist in the summer, but it was Bayern Munich who came closest to landing him before their deal brokedown on deadline day. Despite another opportunity for the Red Devils to acquire him, the latest suggests that they will turn to other options in January.

- AC Milan remain keen on Real Betis full-back Juan Miranda, reports Calciomercato. The Rossoneri have been interested in the 23-year-old, but despite being unable to get a deal over the line, they are set to continue with their attempts to land him, having identified him as a strong alternative for Theo Hernández.

- Wolves are the latest club to join the race for free agent attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard, reports Sky Sports. Lingard, 30, has been a free agent since he was released by Nottingham Forest in the summer, and he is also on the radar of West Ham. Lingard is said to have been training with the Hammers recently, where he is set to take part in a behind-closed-doors friendly, though an offer could be due to arrive from Wolves this week.

- Barcelona have two years to decide whether they want to sign Abde Ezzalzouli back from Real Betis, reveals Fabrizio Romano. A clause was included into the deal that allows them to bring him back to the club for a fee of €20 million, though it will expire in the summer of 2025. Abde, 21, joined the LaLiga side in a deal worth €7.5 million.

- Two Premier League sides are tracking Flamengo striker Gabriel Barbosa, according to Ekrem Konur. Both Crystal Palace and Fulham are said to be interested in the 27-year-old, who has scored five goals in 16 Brasileiro Serie A games this season. Barbosa has also represented Brazil at senior international level on 18 occasions, scoring five times.

- A deal has been agreed between Everton and Al Ettifaq for winger Demarai Gray, writes CBS journalist Ben Jacobs. The 27-year-old is set to join manager Steven Gerrard's side for a fee worth £8 million, and he has agreed to sign a four-year deal at the club. With just paperwork remaining before the deal is complete, it is reported that the Saudi Pro League side could announce the move tomorrow.