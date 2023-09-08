Antony is facing fresh accusations after two more women came forward to make claims against the Manchester United footballer.

The 23-year-old was dropped by Brazil on Monday ahead of World Cup qualifying games against Bolívia and Peru after allegations of abuse made by his former girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin.

On Thursday, two more women made public claims against Antony in the Brazilian media. United issued a statement on Monday to say they were taking the matter involving Cavallin "seriously." The club have so far declined to comment on the latest accusations. Antony denies any wrongdoing. Investigations are ongoing in Brazil and in Manchester.

United have also been forced to deny allegations that the club attempted to cover up Antony's alleged abuse of Cavallin, who waived her right to anonymity.

Antony joined Manchester United in 2022. Getty Images

Antony's legal team said in a written statement that they are cooperating with Brazil authorities in the investigations and will make no further comments at this time.

In court documents seen by ESPN, it is alleged that Antony called a United employee to attend after Cavallin had sustained injuries in a Manchester hotel room. It is further alleged that the club employee arranged for a private doctor to visit Cavallin so the influencer and DJ would not need to go to hospital, where questions would have been asked about how the injury occurred.

Sources have told ESPN that United consider it routine for doctors to be arranged through the club to visit partners and family members of players and strongly deny claims that they tried to cover up Antony's behaviour.

In a statement, the club said the claims of a cover-up are "categorically false."

United have so far refused to confirm or deny whether Antony remains available for matches. Their Premier League campaign restarts after the international break with a home game against Brighton on Sept. 16.

The former Sao Paulo and Ajax winger has continued to play for United despite Cavallin making her initial accusations in June.

Antony, who arrived at Old Trafford in a £85m deal from Ajax in 2022, has made four appearances this season.