Getafe have condemned "derogatory and intolerant" chants aimed at the team by opposition fans -- including some regarding on-loan forward Mason Greenwood -- and said that players are "people with feelings, who have family and friends."

LaLiga has already formally reported chants of "Greenwood, die" from fans at Getafe's games with Osasuna and Real Sociedad, and the league is expected to do the same after Wednesday's 2-2 draw at Athletic Club.

That game was also marred by a series of incidents, leading to a war of words between Athletic forward Iñaki Williams and Getafe manager José Bordalás over Getafe's alleged time wasting.

"Getafe C.F. wants to express its total disapproval of the derogatory and intolerant chants, insults of particular gravity, which have been occurring with recurrence, during the disputed days of the National Championship of LaLiga EASports and that damage the image and also the morale of our players and coaches," Getafe said in a statement on Thursday.

"Insulting chants, out of any civic context, aggravated with criticism that we respect as freedom of expression, from a sporting point of view, but that we do NOT share when that critical current is attributed with derogatory epithets, insults and disrespect to the members of the staff and coaching staff of Getafe CF.

"The players and coaches of Getafe CF, as professionals of the highest level, participate in this show and are aware of the media loudspeaker that playing in the best league in the world represents. But, beyond that, they are people with feelings, who have family and friends who suffer with them and deserve a respect that we ask for without fissures in this communiqué.

All this seriously damages the image of our Club, the Competition and the professionals who are part of it."

Greenwood -- who joined Getafe from Manchester United on transfer deadline day -- has made three appearances in Spain so far, coming on as a second-half substitute against Osasuna and Real Sociedad and playing the full 90 minutes in the 2-2 draw at San Mames.

He left United following a six-month investigation into his conduct, after a criminal case over allegations of attempted rape and assault was discontinued by the UK's Crown Prosecution Service in February.

Getafe have defended his signing, with coach Bordalás saying the club want to "help him recover his professional status."

Wednesday's game ended in controversy after Athletic forward Iñaki Williams criticised Getafe's approach in a post-match interview, describing their attempts to waste time as "a Bordalás thing," saying that "all of us in the First Division have got his number."

The Getafe coach responded by calling William's comments "out of proportion and out of place" and accused the Ghana forward of insulting him during a clash on the touchline.