TOP STORY: David Beckham involved with Inter Miami's efforts to sign Luka Modric

Inter Miami president David Beckham is believed to have spoken to Luka Modric about a potential move in the January transfer window or at the end of the current season, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Modric is said to be frustrated by his recent lack of minutes at Real Madrid. Modric hasn't played in either of Real's last two matches after having been substituted in the defeat against Atletico Madrid, in what is a new and unfamiliar situation for the Croatian international. It is the first time he has missed consecutive matches in Madrid colours since 2012, and there are currently 14 players who have enjoyed more game time.

Modric received multiple offers from Saudi Arabia in the summer, but a move to the MLS -- which could see him line up alongside Lionel Messi -- might be more realistic. Modric is already believed to have met up with Beckham in Croatia to discuss the possibility of a move.

According to former player Predrag Mijatović, a close connection to the Croatian, Modric has received multiple offers from America, but Messi himself has expressed an interest in hooking up with his former LaLiga adversary.

Luka Modric continues to be linked with a possible to move to Inter Miami following talks with president David Beckham. Alberto Gardin/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Italian rivals Inter Milan and Napoli are interested in signing 23-year-old winger Paulinho from Brazilian club Atletico Mineiro, according to journalist Ekrem Konur. Paulinho joined Atletico in December 2022 after an initial loan spell at German club Bayer Leverkusen, for whom he scored nine goals in 79 appearances after leaving Vasco de Gama. Paulinho is said to want a move to one of Europe's big leagues but is contracted to Mineiro until 2027.

- Chelsea are exploring new attacking options for the January transfer window and summer of 2024, and Football Insider believes they could be best placed to seize on the situation surrounding Napoli forward Victor Osimhen. There has been a lot of talk about a possible exit for the 24-year-old Nigerian following a recent TikTok post from Napoli's official account, which saw his agent threaten legal action against the club. Chelsea may be hamstrung by Financial Fair Play restrictions, but manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen to explore the deal if the striker continues to express his unhappiness at the situation in Naples.

- Barcelona sporting director Deco is looking to bolster the club's defensive midfield options with a potential move for Corinthians rising star Gabriel Moscardo. That's according to Sport, who believe the 18-year-old fits Barca's profile -- he's tall and offers a physical presence, can play with both feet and boasts good vision. Deco was a key player in the club's signing of Vitor Roque and he hopes that Moscardo can also thrive at Camp Nou. Moscardo has limited experience at the top level, but Deco has seen enough to believe Barca should make a move at the end of the season.

- Chelsea could once again do business with Brighton & Hove Albion if they follow through on their interest in Seagulls' breakout star Simon Adingra. That's according to Football Insider, who believe the Chelsea's scouting team are keeping tabs on the impressive 21-year-old. Adingra scored in Brighton's recent 3-1 victory against Manchester United and found the net once again at the weekend despite his team's 6-1 defeat against Aston Villa. The Ivorian spent last season out on loan at Belgian side Union SG and he scored 15 goals in 51 appearances, registering a further 15 assists.

- Aston Villa are monitoring the progress of Atletico Madrid's Spanish left-back/winger, Rodrigo Riquelme, according to Ekrem Konur. The 23-year-old was on Scottish side Rangers' radar during the summer and is yet to make his breakthrough under boss Diego Simeone, but Villa manager Unai Emery sees potential in the versatile left-footer. However, despite signing a long-term contract with Los Colchoneros, he could decide that first-team football is worth a move to the Midlands.