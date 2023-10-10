Melvine Malard came off the bench to score in her second game running as Manchester United fought back in their Women's Champions League debut on Tuesday to claim a 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain.

The hosts showed their inexperience early on as PSG carved out two good chances within the first three minutes, but United's defence weathered the storm and was given some respite during a lengthy stoppage for injury to PSG's Oriane Jean-François in the 16th minute.

Without a shot in the first half, United improved in attack with the half-time introduction of Geyse as the hosts began to have more joy getting into the final third.

Still the better team on the ball, PSG took the lead 10 minutes after the restart when Tabitha Chawinga raced onto a pass over the top from Sandy Baltimore, the Malawian striker sliding to it before Mary Earps to beat England's No. 1.

Marc Skinner continued to improve his side from the bench, bringing Malard and Hinata Miyazawa into the match and the former Lyon player nodded home the equaliser four minutes later.

The goal further galvanised Man United and they used what was left of the game to press for a winner, but couldn't find a way through for a second goal.

The decisive second leg will be played on Oct. 18 at the Parc des Princes with a spot in the group stage on the line for the winner.