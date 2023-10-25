Open Extended Reactions

Real Betis have agreed a deal to sign United States men's national team midfielder Johnny Cardoso from Brazilian club Internacional, sources have told ESPN Brasil.

The LaLiga outfit will pay an initial €6 million ($6.3m) to sign Cardoso. As part of the deal, Internacional will earn 20% from any future transfer of the player.

The 22-year-old will leave Internacional at the end of the 2023 Brazilian season and sign a five-year contract with Betis, sources said.

Cardoso has scored two goals in 46 appearances in all competitions for Internacional this season. He broke into Internacional's first team in January 2020 and earlier this year extended his contract with the Porto Alegre-based club until December 2026.

Johnny Cardoso started in the United States' most recent match, against Ghana on Oct. 17. John Wilkinson/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Born in New Jersey to Brazilian parents, Cardoso opted to represent the United States and has made nine appearances for the senior national team.

Although he failed to earn a place in coach Gregg Berhalter's squad for the 2022 World Cup, he featured in both of the USMNT's friendlies against Germany and Ghana earlier this month.

Betis, coached by Manuel Pellegrini, are ninth in LaLiga with three wins and two defeats in 10 games.