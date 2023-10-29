Transfer Talk: Dortmund eye PSG wonderkid Warren Zaire-Emery

Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window has closed throughout Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Dortmund keen on PSG wonderkid

Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery, according to Calciomercato.

Multiple clubs in Europe are reported to be keeping close tabs on the situation of the 17-year-old starlet, who has played in nine of PSG's 10 Ligue 1 games this season.

It is said that both manager Luis Enrique and sporting director Luis Campos want to prioritise beginning negotiations with Zaire-Emery over a new contract in the coming weeks, with his current deal set to enter its final 18 months in January. The teenager made his professional debut for PSG in August 2022, becoming the club's youngest-ever player, and has since been handed an increased role this season, shining in Luis Enrique's new-look setup in the French capital.

Zaire-Emery was linked with Premier League side Manchester City last month, but the latest indicates that PSG are hopeful that rival clubs will end their interest in him if they reach an agreement over an extension.

Warren Zaire-Emery's performances for Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly caught the eye of Borussia Dortmund. Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Arsenal are considering moving on goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale next summer, reveals Football Insider. The 25-year-old is reported to be unhappy after losing his place in the starting lineup to David Raya and wants to be at a club where he is handed regular first team football. The Gunners signed Ramsdale from Sheffield United for a fee of £30 million in the summer of 2021.

- Napoli have lined up Mexico international Santiago Giménez as a potential successor for Victor Osimhen, reports Calciomercato. Talks are reported to have already taken place between the club and the representatives of the 22-year-old, who has scored an exceptional 14 goals in his last nine games for Feyenoord. Gimenez has also been linked with clubs in the Premier League.

- Multiple Premier League clubs are interested in Granada midfielder Bryan Zaragoza, according to the Sun. The 22-year-old was a standout performer in the recent 2-2 draw with Barcelona and, having previously been linked with Arsenal, the latest indicates that he has now resurfaced on the radars of sides in England's top-flight. Zaragoza has been in excellent form of late, with six goals in his last eight games, and he also starred for Spain in the Euro 2024 qualifier against Scotland.

- Juventus are preparing to hand midfielder Matìas Soulè a new contract, writes Nicolo Schira. The Bianconeri are said to consider the 20-year-old as a "future top player," and current plans are believed to be around a new five-year contract. Soule has been on loan at Serie A side Frosinone this season, where he has contributed to six goals in his last five matches.

- A deal between Manchester City and Newcastle United could take place for midfielder Kalvin Phillips, reports Football Insider. The Magpies are on the lookout to find a replacement for suspended Sandro Tonali in January and it is said that they view the 27-year-old as a temporary-fix that could be brought in on a loan deal. The Citizens remain open to parting ways with Phillips as the former Leeds star has been unable to establish a place in manager Pep Guardiola's side. He has made just one start across all competitions this season.