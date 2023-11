Gab & Juls discuss the form of Manchester United's key players and whether they have any hope of improving. (2:20)

Do Man United have any hope of improving recent results? (2:20)

Champions League soccer is back for matchday four! Europe's premier club competition returns for 2023-24 with eight matches on Wednesday across the continent, providing exciting matchups, top talent and drama.

Enjoy the play-by-play from all the matches as Manchester United visit Copenhagen, Arsenal face Sevilla, Real Madrid take on Braga and more.