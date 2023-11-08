Craig Burley heaps praise on the performance of Olivier Giroud in AC Milan's 2-1 win over Kylian Mbappe's PSG in the UEFA Champions League. (1:39)

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma received a hostile reception from his former AC Milan fans during Tuesday's Champions League game at the San Siro.

Donnarumma faced his old club in Milan for the first time since leaving the Italian giants as a free agent to join PSG in 2021.

Many AC Milan fans have not forgiven Donnarumma, and a section of Milan supporters handed out rolls of fake bank notes bearing the image of Donnarumma with the word "mercanario" -- the Italian word for mercenary -- printed in capital letters.

The fans threw the notes from the stands towards PSG's goal ahead of the game, which ended in a 2-1 win for Milan.

The Italy international was seen clearing away the notes that had piled up in the six-yard box before the encounter.

The fans showered Donnarumma with insults and boos throughout the game.

"He has a lot of experience, personality," PSG boss Luis Enrique said of Donnarumma after the match. "Football is passion, the [Milan] fans have demonstrated their position. The environment is like this when you are fond of a player. He played a great game."

A youth product of AC Milan, Donnarumma made 251 appearances before leaving the Rossoneri "for a new challenge."

He turned down a lucrative contract extension to accept an even bigger deal at PSG just days after helping Italy win Euro 2020.

It is not the first time Donnarumma, 24, has had a rough reception at the San Siro.

While starting for Italy, Donnarumma was booed by fans during a 2-1 home win over Ukraine in Milan on Sept. 12, an episode that his international teammate Davide Frattesi described as "shameful."