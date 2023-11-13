Janusz Michallik worries about injuries mounting for the USMNT ahead of their CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal. (1:55)

Midfielder Johnny Cardoso will miss the United States' matches with Trinidad and Tobago that will determine a berth in next year's Copa América and the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals.

Cardoso has an injured right ankle and did not travel to Austin, Texas, from Brazil, where he plays for Internacional. The 22-year-old from Denville, New Jersey, has made nine international appearances. He will not be replaced on the roster, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Monday.

The U.S. already was missing wingers Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah, and captain Tyler Adams because of injuries.

The Americans host Trinidad on Thursday and play at the Soca Warriors on Nov. 20.