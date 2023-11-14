Roar sack McPherson, hire Smith in ALW revamp

Another 14-year-old made her A-League Women debut for the Western Sydney Wanderers, but The Far Post asks if it's something we should be celebrating? (2:19)

Alex Smith has replaced the axed Garrath McPherson as Brisbane Roar's A-League Women head coach, with club CEO Kaz Patafta declaring an intention to take the team to the "next level."

First-year chief executive Patafta took less than 18 hours to name McPherson's replacement, with the former Roar and Melbourne City assistant Smith to begin immediately.

England-born, American-raised Smith also holds Australian citizenship after plying his trade at the first and second-tier level since his arrival in 2010.

He began working with the Roar's women's team while still playing for Brisbane's Olympic FC in the NPL.

"The club is in a period of significant change, but with that change comes a huge amount of opportunity and excitement," Patafta said of the AFC A-Licensed coach.

"Our women's team are ready to take their football to the next level and require the right leadership and cultural support to achieve that. Alex brings incredible energy and an enormous breadth of experience to the club.

"Our leadership team deeply cares about our women's team and holds them to high expectations ... giving them the best resources, leadership and support to enable success and challenge to win the league."

The call to sack McPherson, installed in 2021, four rounds into the season came after sixth and ninth-placed finishes with him at the helm.

This season Brisbane, boasting experienced Matildas midfielder Tameka Yallop, are in fourth position after four rounds.

Alex Smith represented the likes of Olympic FC, Wellington Phoenix and Negeri Sembilan during his playing career. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

They started with wins over Melbourne Victory and Sydney FC before losing to Wellington Phoenix and then drawing 1-1 with the Central Coast Mariners on Sunday. The Roar's next match is against Western United at Ballymore on Nov. 19.

"I'm extremely passionate about women's football and am thrilled to have the opportunity to join Brisbane Roar and to support this immensely talented and eager group of women on their journey to success," Smith said.