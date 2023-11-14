Open Extended Reactions

Bayern Munich have signed 17 year-old Australian winger Nestory Irankunda on a "long-term contract," the Bundesliga club announced on Monday.

The Adelaide United winger will move to Bavaria on July 1, 2024 as FIFA regulations prevent him from moving to Europe until he turns 18 in February.

"We have had Nestory [Irankunda] on our radar for some time and are pleased that we have reached an agreement with him and Adelaide United about a move to Munich next summer," Jochen Sauer, Bayern's director of youth development, said in a statement.

"Nestory is an extremely fast wing player, good at dribbling and finishing and with a lot of power towards the goal. We are convinced of his potential and that he will take the next steps with us."

Irankunda was born in Tanzania and moved to Australia as a three-month old after his Burundian parents fled the country's civil war.

Nestory Irankunda of Adelaide United celebrates after scoring a goal in the A-League. Getty Images

Irankunda made his debut as a 15-year-old for Adelaide during the 2021-22 season and was an asset off the bench in his first two seasons in the A-League, scoring eight goals in 799 minutes as a substitute.

On his first senior league start, he scored a sublime freekick to open the scoring for Adelaide in their 6-0 second round win over Melbourne City.

An Australia international at the under-17 level, Irankunda was called up to the senior side as a training player in friendlies against Ecuador in March this year.

"I'm happy to have this all finalised and to be heading to one of the best clubs in the world -- it's a real dream come true," Irankunda said.

"I've worked hard to try to make my family proud."