AC Milan fullback Alessandro Florenzi became the latest Italian player placed under investigation by Turin prosecutors looking into players using illegal websites to bet on games, according to Italian media reports Wednesday.

Newcastle's Sandro Tonali and Juventus' Nicolò Fagioli, who signed an extension with the Turin club Tuesday, were already banned for 10 and seven months, respectively, by the Italian soccer federation in the widening case.

Aston Villa's Nicolò Zaniolo is also being investigated, but has said he did not bet on games.

Florenzi, who was a teammate of Zaniolo's at Roma, had no immediate comment. He could be called in for questioning by prosecutors over the coming days, the LaPresse news agency reported. The soccer federation could also open an inquiry.

The 32-year-old Florenzi joined Milan last year with a contract through 2024-25. He played on the Italy team that won the European Championship in 2021. The club did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.