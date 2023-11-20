Open Extended Reactions

Emma Hayes knows more about soccer than you. There's no shame in it -- she knows way more about soccer than me, too. She's been coaching one of the best women's teams in the world for more than a decade. She's won trophies -- six English league titles among the batch. She's coached on multiple continents. She's been a studio analyst for ESPN, and she's also written about the sport as a columnist for The Telegraph.

Now, that last bit makes me even more grateful that U.S. Soccer made Hayes its top choice to replace Vlatko Andonovski as the new coach of the U.S. women's national team. At least Hayes isn't coming for my job just yet.

So yes, Hayes knows a lot about soccer. But she doesn't yet know how this transition from coaching Chelsea to coaching the U.S. on the international stage will go.

The logistics of Hayes shifting from Chelsea to the USWNT are complicated. She's going to finish Chelsea's season in England before taking over full time with the United States early next summer. That in-between period isn't ideal for the U.S but it does present Hayes with time to sort through her first steps in a new role.

What should she prioritize on her USWNT to-do list? Using Hayes' own background and some of Andonovski's missteps as a guide, let's take a look.

1. Fully scout the player pool

Getting extremely familiar with all of your new players is a no-brainer start point for any new coach taking over a new team. After all, players drive success, and coaches influence that success by placing their players in the best possible situations.

For Hayes, digging into the player pool is even more firmly fixed at the top of her priorities list. Why? Well, because she can work-from-home her way through this one. It's 2023, folks, and soccer coaches can tap into the benefits of working from home just like many of the rest of us. Hayes will still be across the Atlantic in London for most of the next few months, but she'll have access to tools like Wyscout and plenty of other film and data to get up to speed on her players' tendencies, strengths, and weaknesses.

She already knows a few of the United States' players from coaching them with Chelsea -- think Crystal Dunn, Mia Fishel, and Catarina Macario. She's clearly observed the team from afar during major tournaments, too, and I'd be shocked if she didn't come into her interview process with U.S. Soccer with a high level of knowledge about the American player pool. Those things give Hayes a head start.

But now is the time to learn everything there is to learn about Sophia Smith's off-ball movement. And Naomi Girma's distribution. And Katie Lund's shot-stopping in the NWSL. And ... well, you get the idea.

2. Start phasing out some of the 2023 World Cup squad

Andonovski had it good after the World Cup. Sure, he resigned after what ended up being a major failure in Australia and New Zealand. But in doing so, he escaped what might be the worst part of being a coach: having to move on.