MANCHESTER, England -- Pep Guardiola has asked for patience before deciding whether Manchester City are guilty of breaches of financial rules but insists he's more likely to stay at the club "if we are in League One than if we were in the Champions League."

Everton's 10-point penalty for one breach of the Premier League's financial rules has opened the door for City to receive an even harsher punishment if the 115 charges made against them in February are proved.

Guardiola, however, said the cases are "completely different" but confirmed he would stay on as manager if City were relegated or expelled from the league.

"You are questioning like we have been punished," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday.

"At this moment we are innocent until guilt is proved. I know the people want it. I know, I feel it. I will wait. Wait and see it and after the sentence has been done we will come here and explain it. There is more chance to stay if we are in League One than if we win in the Champions League."

Everton said in a statement they were "shocked and disappointed" at the 10-point deduction which has left Sean Dyche's side in the relegation zone.

There is no timeline yet for a decision on City's charges with a ruling set to be decided by an independent panel.

"I won't say a word about Everton because I don't know the reality of what really happened," added Guardiola.

"Maybe you know but [I] asked our team and they are two completely different cases. I know when people are saying -- 'Okay, City - why don't they go to the Conference?' Wait. Wait. And after what's going to happen is going to happen.

"It's two different cases. It's not the same. Honestly. I spoke with my people and said it is completely different. Okay, the other one is longer because it is more complicated because it's 115 breaches. So wait."

Meanwhile, City face Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday and Guardiola is hopeful striker Erling Haaland will be fit despite suffering an ankle injury on international duty with Norway.

"He trained yesterday [Thursday] with some niggles," Guardiola said.

"Today we have final training and hopefully he can be part of it."