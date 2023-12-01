Open Extended Reactions

England clawed their way back from two goals down to beat the Netherlands 3-2 in a nerve-jangling Women's Nations League group game at Wembley on Friday and keep Great Britain's dreams of a Paris Olympic berth alive.

Ella Toone netted a 91st-minute goal while Georgia Stanway and Lauren Hemp also scored to propel England to second in Group A1 on nine points with one round of group games remaining. The Dutch top the group with nine points.

England need to beat Scotland, who are fourth on two points, and Belgium, third on eight points, must defeat the Netherlands, on Tuesday for the Lionesses to advance to the knockout round. The two Nations League finalists earn Olympic berths.

The Lionesses are the team nominated as the home nation who can qualify Team GB for Paris.

Lineth Beerensteyn capitalised on shoddy England defending to score a first-half brace -- the Netherlands' only two shots on target on the night.

