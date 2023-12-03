Arsenal will face Liverpool in a blockbuster FA Cup third-round clash in January.
The match will see Premier League leaders Arsenal face title rivals Liverpool twice in quick succession, with the two sides also meeting in a league clash on Dec. 23.
Sunday's draw saw Manchester United handed a short away trip to League One side Wigan Athletic, while reigning champions Manchester City will host Huddersfield Town.
Chelsea will host Championship side Preston North End.
Wrexham, who enjoyed a fairy-tale run to the fourth round last season, will face Shrewsbury Town if they can beat Yeovil Town in their second-round clash later on Sunday.
Non-league Maidstone United, the lowest-ranked team guaranteed a place in the third round, are at home to either Stevenage or Port Vale.
Meanwhile, bitter rivals Newcastle United and Sunderland will go head-to-head at the Stadium of Light.
The FA Cup third round is scheduled to take place between Jan. 5-8. The final will take place on May 25.
Full FA Cup third round draw:
Luton Town vs. Bolton Wanderers
Shrewsbury Town vs. Wrexham/Yeovil Town
Arsenal vs. Liverpool
Stoke City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Norwich City vs. Crewe Alexandra/Bristol Rovers
West Ham United vs. Bristol City
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley
Fulham vs. Rotherham United
West Bromwich Albion vs. Aldershot Town/Stockport County
Southampton vs. Alfreton Town/Walsall
AFC Wimbledon/Ramsgate vs. Ipswich Town
Peterborough United vs. Leeds United
Millwall vs. Leicester City
Watford vs. Chesterfield/Leyton Orient
Sunderland vs. Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cardiff City
Crystal Palace vs. Everton
Middlesbrough vs. Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest vs. Blackpool/Forest Green Rovers
Wigan Athletic vs. Manchester United
Manchester City vs. Huddersfield Town
Blackburn Rovers vs. Cambridge United
Gillingham vs. Sheffield United
Swansea City vs. Morecambe
Chelsea vs. Preston North End
Queens Park Rangers vs. Bournemouth
Coventry City vs. Oxford United
Brentford vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Plymouth Argyle vs. Sutton United
Maidstone United vs. Stevenage/Port Vale
Newport County/Barnet vs. Eastleigh/Reading
Hull City vs. Birmingham City