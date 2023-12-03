Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal will face Liverpool in a blockbuster FA Cup third-round clash in January.

The match will see Premier League leaders Arsenal face title rivals Liverpool twice in quick succession, with the two sides also meeting in a league clash on Dec. 23.

Sunday's draw saw Manchester United handed a short away trip to League One side Wigan Athletic, while reigning champions Manchester City will host Huddersfield Town.

Chelsea will host Championship side Preston North End.

Wrexham, who enjoyed a fairy-tale run to the fourth round last season, will face Shrewsbury Town if they can beat Yeovil Town in their second-round clash later on Sunday.

Non-league Maidstone United, the lowest-ranked team guaranteed a place in the third round, are at home to either Stevenage or Port Vale.

Meanwhile, bitter rivals Newcastle United and Sunderland will go head-to-head at the Stadium of Light.

The FA Cup third round is scheduled to take place between Jan. 5-8. The final will take place on May 25.

Full FA Cup third round draw:

Luton Town vs. Bolton Wanderers

Shrewsbury Town vs. Wrexham/Yeovil Town

Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Stoke City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Norwich City vs. Crewe Alexandra/Bristol Rovers

West Ham United vs. Bristol City

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley

Fulham vs. Rotherham United

West Bromwich Albion vs. Aldershot Town/Stockport County

Southampton vs. Alfreton Town/Walsall

AFC Wimbledon/Ramsgate vs. Ipswich Town

Peterborough United vs. Leeds United

Millwall vs. Leicester City

Watford vs. Chesterfield/Leyton Orient

Sunderland vs. Newcastle United

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cardiff City

Crystal Palace vs. Everton

Middlesbrough vs. Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest vs. Blackpool/Forest Green Rovers

Wigan Athletic vs. Manchester United

Manchester City vs. Huddersfield Town

Blackburn Rovers vs. Cambridge United

Gillingham vs. Sheffield United

Swansea City vs. Morecambe

Chelsea vs. Preston North End

Queens Park Rangers vs. Bournemouth

Coventry City vs. Oxford United

Brentford vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Plymouth Argyle vs. Sutton United

Maidstone United vs. Stevenage/Port Vale

Newport County/Barnet vs. Eastleigh/Reading

Hull City vs. Birmingham City