Villarreal are interested in signing Arsenal defender Cédric Soares , sources have told ESPN.

The La Liga club have been tracking Cédric since the summer and are expected to open talks over a possible January move.

The 32-year-old has fallen out of favour at Emirates Stadium with Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko preferred in the full-back spots, meaning Cédric has started just three games this season.

His contract expires next summer and Arsenal are willing to listen to offers, although it unclear at this stage whether they would agree to a loan to cover the final six months of his wages or push for a permanent move.

Sources have also told ESPN that there is interest in the Portugal international from unnamed clubs in Turkey.

Cédric joined Arsenal from Southampton on a free transfer in July 2020.