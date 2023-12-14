Open Extended Reactions

Sandro Schwarz was hired by the New York Red Bulls on Thursday as their 20th coach in 29 seasons, eight months after he was fired by relegation-bound Hertha Berlin.

The 45-year-old Schwarz replaced Troy Lesesne, who took over the Red Bulls from Gerhard Struber on May 8 and was fired at the end of the season.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The Red Bulls made the playoffs by finishing eighth in the Eastern Conference with 11 wins, 10 draws and 13 losses and beat Charlotte FC in the wild-card round before losing to FC Cincinnati in round one

"We are very pleased to welcome Sandro to the club," said Red Bulls head of sport Jochen Schneider.

"Sandro is a great leader that fits our culture and his head coaching experience in Europe fits with what we are trying to accomplish. We are excited to get him here and begin to work towards success in 2024."