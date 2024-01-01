Steve Nicol says Erik ten Hag has to take some accountability after Manchester United's 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest. (1:38)

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has completed a loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt, it was announced on Monday.

The midfielder has joined the Bundesliga side until the end of the season.

Frankfurt will pay United a minimal loan fee and cover the majority of Van de Beek's wages. There is also a buy option included in the agreement set at €11 million ($12.1m) plus €3m in potential add-ons.

Van de Beek has endured a frustrating spell following his £40m move from Ajax in 2020.

He has featured just twice this season and has made 12 appearances for United in all competitions since the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

Donny van de Beek has endured a torrid time at Manchester United since arriving at the club in 2020. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

The Netherlands international spent the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan at Everton but made just seven appearances.

He arrived at Old Trafford on the back of playing a key role in helping Ajax reach the Champions League semifinals in 2019 under now-United boss Erik ten Hag.

He was named on the Ballon d'Or shortlist in 2019 but has managed just six Premier League starts in three-and-a-half years at United. He has a contract at the club until June 2025.

A statement issued by United on Monday read: "Donny van de Beek has signed for Eintracht Frankfurt on loan from Manchester United.

"Everyone at Manchester United wishes Donny all the best in Frankfurt for the rest of the season."