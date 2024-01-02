Open Extended Reactions

Jenni Hermoso has signed for Tigres Femenil after a year with rivals Pachuca. Getty

Spain's Women's World Cup star Jenni Hermoso has signed for Mexican champions Tigres Femenil after leaving rivals Pachuca.

Hermoso, 33, confirmed her departure from Pachuca on Dec. 31 and revealed she will continue playing in the Liga MX Femenil.

"Nothing makes me more excited than announcing that I will be part of this incredible club. All my desire and enthusiasm to wear the shirt," the World Cup winner wrote on X.

Hermoso scored 26 goals and set up 10 more in 41 games for Pachuca after joining the club in the summer of 2022. At Tigres, Hermoso will work under Spanish coach Milagros Martinez.

Hermoso's unveiling at Tigres will have to wait as the former Barcelona player is in Madrid to give evidence in court against former president of the country's Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, over an unsolicited kiss in the wake of Spain's World Cup win last summer.