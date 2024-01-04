Open Extended Reactions

Orlando City SC announced the signing of longtime Seattle Sounders midfielder and two-time MLS Cup winner Nicolás Lodeiro on Thursday.

The 34-year-old free agent agreed to a contract for the 2024 season with an option for 2025.

Lodeiro's two MLS Cups with the Sounders came in 2016 and 2019, while he also helped Seattle become the first MLS team to win the Concacaf Champions League in 2022.

He registered 41 goals and 80 assists in 191 matches (179 starts) in eight seasons with Seattle from 2016-23.

Nicolás Lodeiro was a key player for the Seattle Sounders during their sustained period of success. James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

"We are thrilled to have Nico join us here in Orlando. He is a player we are very familiar with and feel fits perfectly within the style of soccer we want to play," Orlando City general manager Luiz Muzzi said in a release. "He is a proven winner in this league ... he knows what it takes."

Lodeiro earned 60 caps and appeared in two World Cups and four Copa Americas with Uruguay. His career also includes stops at Argentina's Boca Juniors, Brazil's Corinthians and Botafogo, the Netherlands' Ajax and Uruguay's Nacional.

