Open Extended Reactions

Virginia Torrecilla returned to football after undergoing surgery for a brain tumour. David Aliaga/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former Spain international Virginia Torrecilla has announced her retirement from football at the age of 29, bringing an end to her 14-year career.

In May 2020, while a player at Atletico Madrid, Torrecilla underwent surgery for a brain tumour. She overcame cancer and returned to play 683 days later.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Torrecilla, who joined Villarreal in the summer on a free transfer after leaving Atletico, posted a video on social media and wrote: "I'm saying goodbye to professional football after 14 years...I will remain connected to this sport that has given me so much."

"Congratulations on your successful career and for being an example of resilience," Atletico wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter..

Torrecilla, a midfielder, enjoyed successful spells at Barcelona, French club Montpellier and Atletico before ending her club career at Villarreal.

She won three league titles and two Copa de la Reina trophies with Barca.

The Catalan club paid tribute to the player, writing: "Thank you for everything you have given to football, Virginia. We will miss you very much."

Torrecilla spent four seasons at Montpellier before returning to Spain in the summer of 2019 to sign for Atletico.

She made 68 appearances for Spain, competing at two World Cups and two European Championships.