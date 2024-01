Check out all the fixtures and venues for the Africa Cup of Nations, including the knockout bracket.

What is the Africa Cup of Nations format?

The 24 teams were drawn into six groups of four nations. The top two in each group advance, along with the four best-ranked third-placed teams.

The competition then moves on to a knockout format, with round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final.

Though the competition is being played in January and February of 2024, it is the 2023 edition. It was originally due to be played in the summer of 2023, but was delayed due to concerns over the climate in the Ivory Coast.

Africa Cup of Nations bracket and fixtures schedule

All times shown are local, GMT.

TIMEZONE CONVERSION:

2 p.m. GMT: 9 a.m. ET

5 p.m. GMT: Midday ET

8 p.m. GMT: 3 p.m. ET

GROUP STAGE

Saturday, Jan. 13

Group A: Ivory Coast vs. Guinea-Bissau (Alassane Ouattara, Abidjan; 8 p.m.)

Sunday, Jan. 14

Group A: Nigeria vs. Equatorial Guinea (Alassane Ouattara, Abidjan; 2 p.m.)

Group B: Egypt vs. Mozambique (Felix Houphouet Boigny, Abidjan; 5 p.m.)

Group B: Ghana vs. Cape Verde Islands (Felix Houphouet Boigny, Abidjan; 8 p.m.)

Monday, Jan. 15

Group C: Senegal vs. Gambia (Yamoussoukro; 2 p.m.)

Group C: Cameroon vs. Guinea (Yamoussoukro; 5 p.m.)

Group D: Algeria vs. Angola (Bouaké; 8 p.m.)

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Group D: Burkina Faso vs. Mauritania (Bouaké; 2 p.m.)

Group E: Tunisia vs. Namibia (Korhogo; 5 p.m.)

Group E: Mali vs. South Africa (Korhogo; 8 p.m.)

Wednesday, Jan. 17

Group F: Morocco vs. Tanzania (San-Pédro; 5 p.m.)

Group F: Congo DR vs. Zambia (San-Pédro; 8 p.m.)

Thursday, Jan. 18

Group A: Equatorial Guinea vs. Guinea-Bissau (Alassane Ouattara, Abidjan; 2 p.m.)

Group A: Ivory Coast vs. Nigeria (Alassane Ouattara, Abidjan; 5 p.m.)

Group B: Egypt vs. Ghana (Felix Houphouet Boigny, Abidjan; 8 p.m.)

Friday, Jan. 19

Group B: Cape Verde vs. Mozambique (Felix Houphouet Boigny, Abidjan; 2 p.m.)

Group C: Senegal vs. Cameroon (Yamoussoukro; 5 p.m.)

Group C: Guinea vs. Gambia (Yamoussoukro; 8 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 20

Group D: Algeria vs. Burkina Faso (Bouaké; 2 p.m.)

Group D: Mauritania vs. Angola (Bouaké; 5 p.m.)

Group E: Tunisia vs. Mali (Korhogo; 8 p.m.)

Sunday, Jan. 21

Group E: Morocco vs. DR Congo (San-Pédro; 2 p.m.)

Group F: Zambia vs. Tanzania (San-Pédro; 5 p.m.)

Group F: South Africa vs. Namibia (Korhogo; 8 p.m.)

Monday, Jan. 22

Group A: Equatorial Guinea vs. Ivory Coast (Alassane Ouattara, Abidjan; 5 p.m.)

Group A: Guinea-Bissau vs. Nigeria (Felix Houphouet Boigny, Abidjan; 5 p.m.)

Group B: Cape Verde Islands vs. Egypt (Felix Houphouet Boigny, Abidjan; 8 p.m.)

Group B: Mozambique vs. Ghana (Alassane Ouattara, Abidjan; 8 p.m.)

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Group C: Gambia vs. Cameroon (Bouaké; 5 p.m.)

Group C: Guinea vs. Senegal (Yamoussoukro; 5 p.m.)

Group D: Angola vs. Burkina Faso (Yamoussoukro; 8 p.m.)

Group D: Mauritania vs. Algeria (Bouaké; 8 p.m.)

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Group E: Namibia vs. Mali (San-Pédro; 5 p.m.)

Group E: South Africa vs. Tunisia (Korhogo; 5 p.m.)

Group F: Tanzania vs. DR Congo (Korhogo; 8 p.m.)

Group F: Zambia vs. Morocco (San-Pédro; 8 p.m.)

BRACKET - ROUND OF 16

Saturday, Jan. 27

R1: Winners Group D vs. 3rd Group B/E/F (Bouaké; 5 p.m.)

R2: Runners-up Group A vs. Runners-up Group C (Felix Houphouet Boigny, Abidjan; 8 p.m.)

Sunday, Jan. 28

R3: Winners Group A vs. 3rd Group C/D/E (Alassane Ouattara, Abidjan; 5 p.m.)

R4: Runners-up Group B vs. Runners-up Group F (San-Pédro; 8 p.m.)

Monday, Jan. 29

R5: Winners Group B vs. 3rd Group A/C/D (Felix Houphouet Boigny, Abidjan; 5 p.m.)

R6: Winners Group C vs. 3rd Group A/B/F (Yamoussoukro; 8 p.m.)

Tuesday, Jan. 30

R7: Winners Group E vs. Runners-up Group D (Korhogo; 5 p.m.)

R8: Winners Group F vs. Runners-up Group E (San-Pédro; 8 p.m.)

BRACKET - QUARTERFINALS

Friday, Feb. 2

QF1: Winners R2 vs. Winners R1 (Felix Houphouet Boigny, Abidjan; 5 p.m.)

QF2: Winners R4 vs. Winners R3 (Alassane Ouattara, Abidjan; 8 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 3

QF3: Winners R7 vs. Winners R6 (Bouaké; 5 p.m.)

QF4: Winners R5 vs. Winners R8 (Yamoussoukro; 8 p.m.)

BRACKET - SEMIFINALS

Wednesday, Feb. 7

SF1: Winners QF1 vs. Winners QF4 (Bouaké; 5 p.m.)

SF2: Winners QF3 vs. Winners QF2 (Alassane Ouattara, Abidjan; 8 p.m.)

BRACKET - THIRD PLACE

Saturday, Feb. 10

Losers SF1 vs. Losers SF2 (Felix Houphouet Boigny, Abidjan; 8 p.m.)

BRACKET - FINAL

Sunday, Feb. 11

Winners SF1 vs. Winners SF2 (Alassane Ouattara, Abidjan; 8 p.m.)