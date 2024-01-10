Check out some of Alphonso Davies' goal contributions for Bayern Munich as the defender is being courted by Real Madrid. (2:16)

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Alphonso Davies' contractual situation at Bayern Munich with a view to trying to sign him this summer, sources told ESPN.

The left-back, 23, is seen by the club as a perfect fit for Carlo Ancelotti's side, given his age and the fact that his Bayern contract is due to expire in June 2025.

Sources told ESPN that the expiry date is crucial to the deal's chances, as Madrid will only move for the Canada international if he opts not to renew, and the Bundesliga giants choose to make him available for transfer rather than risk losing him for free the following summer.

Madrid have a good relationship with Bayern and don't want to be seen to interfere with the Bavarian club's planning, but their idea would be to replicate the formula that saw midfielder Toni Kroos arrive at the Bernabeu in 2014.

Alphonso Davies has three assists in 14 Bundesliga appearances this season. Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Kroos then had a year left on his contract and the German club allowed him to sign for Madrid for €25 million ($27.3m), rather than see him depart for free a year later.

By contrast, in 2021, Madrid waited until defender David Alaba's Bayern contract had expired before signing him as a free agent.

Madrid want to sign Davies this summer, as strengthening at left-back is one of coach Ancelotti's priorities after renewing his own contract until 2026.

The Italian coach has Ferland Mendy and Fran García at his disposal in the position but neither is entirely convincing and ESPN has reported that Madrid were open to letting Mendy go last summer.

Davies is highly rated after five impressive years at Bayern and would attract interest from a number of clubs as well as Madrid.

Madrid have an established policy of targeting the best talent under the age of 25, and as well as his age, Davies' versatility -- being able to play on both flanks and further forward -- would be seen as another advantage.

The most significant obstacle would be Bayern convincing the player to renew his contract. Sources told ESPN that Davies would be potentially interested in a move and is attracted by Madrid's sporting project, but is also willing to hear Bayern's final renewal offer -- with talks ongoing all season -- before taking a decision.

Davies, sources said, is happy at Bayern and is grateful to a club which took a chance on him when they signed him from Vancouver Whitecaps in 2018.

If he chooses not to extend his contract and Bayern opt to sanction a summer 2024 move to avoid a 2025 free transfer, Madrid believe that reaching a swift agreement with the player and Bayern would be straightforward given their relationship, a source told ESPN.