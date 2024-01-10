Open Extended Reactions

Liga MX's Monterrey announced the arrival of U.S. men's national team forward Brandon Vázquez from MLS' FC Cincinnati on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old has signed a contract with the Mexican side until December 2027.

According to multiple reports, the transfer is worth up to $8.5 million, with FC Cincinnati retaining a sell-on clause.

"We'd like to thank Brandon for all his contributions to FC Cincinnati," general manager Chris Albright said in a team release. "He was a centerpiece of the team that brought FC Cincinnati its first trophy, and he'll forever be part of the fabric of this club."

"Cincinnati holds a special place in my heart. The best years of my career have been here and I'll cherish the memories I've had here forever," added Vázquez.

"Having Cincinnati fans behind my back for the past four years has pushed me to be able to achieve what I have been able to do. Not only me, but the team. I know every single player feels the exact same way. This city is special and I love it. Cincinnati, I have been so grateful for your support since day one. I just want to say thank you."

Brandon Vázquez helped FC Cincinnati finish as the best team in the 2023 MLS regular season. Getty Images

Before signing with Monterrey, the Mexican-American forward reportedly had interest from Europe and from fellow Liga MX side Chivas, who made an offer for Vázquez last year. The California native told ESPN in 2023 that he believed staying with Cincinnati would offer "the fastest route and best route to get to Europe."

Vázquez scored 28 goals in his previous two seasons with FC Cincinnati, which led to an MLS All-Star appearance in 2022 and a Supporters' Shield title for the club in 2023.

The forward previously played for Atlanta United FC from 2017-19 and was also part of Club Tijuana's youth academy in Liga MX before joining MLS.

Vázquez debuted for the USMNT in 2023 and he has scored four goals in eight appearances. Despite also being eligible for Mexico, he told ESPN last year that "nobody" from the federation had contacted him.

In the recent Apertura tournament, Monterrey finished second in the regular season table, before being knocked out in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.

Monterrey kick off their 2024 Clausura run with a home opener against Puebla on Jan. 13.