Arsenal have completed a deal for United States women's national team defender Emily Fox from the NWSL's North Carolina Courage in a move that shores up their defence for the second half of the season.

Fox, 25, is the first-choice right-back for USWNT having only missed one of their 18 games in 2023, appearing at last summer's Women's World Cup.

"It feels amazing to have signed here," Fox said in Arsenal's press release.

"When I think of Arsenal, I think of excellence, I think of a global organisation, I think of family. I think of pushing the standards of football and especially in the women's game. It's a huge honour to get the opportunity to represent this club and I'm excited to get started and play in front of our supporters."

Emily Fox has played 39 times for her country. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Arsenal are third in the WSL after 10 games, trailing leaders Chelsea by three points after losing to north London rivals Tottenham in the last game before the winter break.

"We're delighted to bring Emily to Arsenal and I'm sure our supporters will join me in welcoming her to our club," head coach Jonas Eidevall said.

"Emily has shown impressive development over recent seasons and her strengths in both phases will make her an important addition to our squad. At international level, the experience she's built up gives her an excellent foundation to make the transition to English football."

News of Fox's move to north London was seemingly leaked when a now-deleted image appeared on Getty Images on Monday showing her at Arsenal's warm weather training camp in Portugal.

A spot for Fox opened up on Saturday when Noelle Maritz completed a move from Arsenal to Aston Villa.

Fox was drafted by Racing Louisville in 2021, making 23 appearance in her debut season. She was traded to North Carolina last January.

Arsenal face Watford in the fourth round of the Women's FA Cup on Sunday, before resuming their WSL campaign against Everton on Jan. 20.

