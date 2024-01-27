Open Extended Reactions

Carlo Ancelotti lauded the quality on his Real Madrid team's bench as they came from behind for the 10th time this season to win a game, beating Las Palmas 2-1 on Saturday to return to the top of LaLiga.

Javi Muñoz gave Las Palmas the lead at the Gran Canaria Stadium, but goals from Vinícius Júnior and substitute Aurélien Tchouaméni earned the points for Madrid, who were without the suspended Jude Bellingham.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

It is the second consecutive game Madrid have come from behind to win after last week's 3-2 victory against Almería. It is the sixth time they have done so in the current LaLiga campaign, in addition to three occasions in the Champions League and once in the Spanish Supercopa.

"It's a tool that we have, options on the bench that come on really motivated to contribute," Madrid coach Ancelotti said in a news conference about his team's ability to turn games around.

"That is something in our locker we like to take advantage of, although, of course, we would like to go in front and enjoy the transitions a little more.

Carlo Ancelotti signed a contract extension at Real Madrid until 2026 in December. Photo By Gabriel Jimenez Lorenzo/Europa Press via Getty Images

"But it can't always [come off] that way. When it doesn't, I can look at the bench and I have so many options to change the dynamic of a game because every player is up for it."

A cagey first half came to life after the break when Muñoz gave Las Palmas the lead, with Ancelotti crediting that goal as the turning point in the match.

"Conceding the goal changed the dynamic of the game," he added. "We had already changed the system in the first half to look to get wider. It wasn't a spectacular performance but it was good.

"We can't forget we were up against a top side. Las Palmas are good with the ball and it's hard to win it back. In the first half of games in LaLiga this season they have only conceded two goals."

Ancelotti also addressed his decision not to bring Luka Modric off the bench for a second successive match.

"Luka didn't even warm up because I don't ask him to if I am not sure if he is going to play," the Italian said. "I have to respect him in that sense. He's fine, he's really good. He is ready for the next game."

Tchouaméni, meanwhile, responded to the criticism which followed his performance in Madrid's Copa del Rey elimination at the hands of Atlético Madrid 10 days ago by netting the winner in the 84th minute, just three minutes after coming on.

"I could do better for the goal conceded in the Copa del Rey, but I don't want people to doubt my mentality," the France midfielder told reporters.

"When we played against Barcelona earlier this season, I played until the end with an injury. Look, it can happen, there can be criticism at Real Madrid, but it doesn't matter. I always say it is a dream to play for this team."

The win took Madrid back to the top of LaLiga with 54 points from 21 games, two clear of Girona, who play Celta Vigo on Sunday.

"There are more rivals than Girona," Tchouaméni warned. "Barcelona, Atlético and Athletic Club are all there as well.

"But, as always, focusing on ourselves is the most important thing. If we win all our games until the end of the season, we will be champions."