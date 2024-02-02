Julien Laurens explains the reasoning behind the lack of transfers, especially in the Premier League. (1:25)

Former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is considering an offer from South Korean side FC Seoul, a source has told ESPN.

Lingard is keen to find a club after spending more than seven months out of the game. He hasn't played competitively since leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of last season and came close to a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq, managed by Steven Gerrard, in September.

Despite travelling to Saudi Arabia to train with Gerrard's side, a deal never materialised and now the 31-year-old is weighing up a move to South Korea.

A source has told ESPN that FC Seoul, who play in K League 1, have offered a two-year deal with a lucrative financial package.

Lingard, who is set to fly out to South Korea on Monday, is yet to formally accept the offer and there remains interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, Turkey and in England.

Jesse Lingard's last competitive appearance was for Nottingham Forest in April 2023. Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Lingard has spent time in Dubai undergoing an individual training programme in an effort to ensure he's ready to restart his career. His last start was in Forest's 3-1 defeat to Tottenham in March 2023.

He left United in 2022 having come through the club's academy to make 232 appearances, scoring 35 goals.

He scored in both the 2016 FA Cup final and 2017 Carabao Cup final and was part of the England squad which reached the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He has earned 32 international caps, scoring six goals.