Tony Gustavsson insists Michelle Heyman's age shouldn't count against her after handing the 35-year-old striker a shock recall as he seeks to fill the Sam Kerr-shaped void in his squad.

Heyman, who has been consistently overlooked by Gustavsson during his tenure, hasn't played for the Matildas in six years and previously retired from international football.

But she and Chloe Logarzo, who missed last year's Women's World Cup with injury, were the two big inclusions when Australia's 23-player squad was announced on Wednesday.

The Matildas play Uzbekistan in a qualifier later this month, with a win across the two legs guaranteeing their passage to the Paris Olympics.

The two games give Heyman a golden opportunity to book an unlikely ticket to Paris with captain Kerr set to miss the tournament after injuring the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee.