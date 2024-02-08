Open Extended Reactions

DOHA, Qatar -- If you can find someone who will tell you that they earnestly believed before the tournament began that Jordan would be taking on Qatar at Lusail Stadium on Feb. 10, getting set to compete for a fairy tale Asian Cup crown, then they're probably Jordanian -- or a liar.

This exercise in hyperbole isn't to be disrespectful, either, more so deployed because, quite simply, coming into this tournament anticipating what Jordan was about to do simply wouldn't have made sense.

Though theirs is a national team that has always shown promise and is no stranger to the knockout stages of Asia, the Hashemite Kingdom entered this continental showpiece as FIFA's 13th-ranked Asian side, 87th overall in the world, and with just two wins in their last ten games.

Their most recent result was a 6-1 thrashing against Japan in a final pre-tournament hitout -- and the Samurai Blue possibly waiting as a round-of-16 opponent if they were able to navigate a group featuring South Korea, Bahrain and Malaysia. Another possible knockout stage opponent in Saudi Arabia had comfortably dealt with them in World Cup qualifiers just a few months prior.

Just one of their players -- the talismanic Musa Al-Taamari -- plied his trade in Europe, on the books at Ligue 1 side Montpellier, and most of the squad was drawn from the Jordanian Pro League, which fails to carry the same level of prestige as the likes of neighbouring rivals Saudi Pro League, UAE Pro League, or Qatari Stars League.

But coach Hussein Ammouta has already spoken of his hope that their run to the final will be able to help change things, pontificating on a future where numerous Jordanian players are given the chance in Europe as the federation pursue greater investment and focus on junior programs.

Still, games of football are played on grass, not paper. With a pair of boots, not a controller.

And since starting with a 4-0 win over Malaysia on the opening day of their tournament, Jordan have not looked back. Current projections, before the final is played on Saturday, have them moving into 73rd in the world on the FIFA world rankings thanks to their exploits in Doha, and their much deserved win over South Korea in the semifinals -- their first triumph in seven attempts -- is already being lauded as one of if not the biggest in their nation's history.

Admittedly, they have at times had to ride their luck as well -- this fairy tale potentially has a very different ending if Iraqi spearhead Aymen Hussein doesn't get himself sent off before their furious fightback to secure a late, late 3-2 in the round of 16 -- but they have also have approached this tournament with a strong mentality and, just as if not more importantly, with a commitment to a tactical approach built around getting the most out of themselves and exploiting the limitations of their opponents.

Purposeful, powerful, and pinpoint in approach when they've been able to spring in transition, the Jordanians don't have a lot of the ball in their games, with their 44.3% the fewest of any side that progressed to the quarterfinals and in the bottom ten of all competing nations. Yet, given the travails those at the other end of the statistic have faced in converting their possession into goals and assists -- South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Japan and Iran ranked one through four -- it's an approach that has mostly found fertile ground in Doha.

"You will not see any rival team with more passion, more focus, or more will to win," Ammouta said on the eve of their upset over South Korea. "We need to focus, we need to develop our tactical side."

That South Korean win, a thoroughly deserved one in which Jordan threatened to run over the top of the Taegeuk Warriors while denying them a shot on target and banishing "zombie football" to the grave, perhaps also provided the template for how they will approach their final against Qatar.

Maybe not tactically, admittedly, the Maroons' attack to this point almost entirely ran through Akram Afif, rather than the more multi-headed challenge South Korea presented, but certainly in mindset.

Because Jordan's approach to their unlikely run to this point has been built upon respect or, to be more precise, the exact account of respect that is merited by their opponents. Nothing more, nothing less, regardless of their reputation or accolades they carry.

"Yes, we are facing very tough opponents, very tough opponents tactically," Ammouta said after the win over South Korea. "However, we should give them the proper amount of respect, and that's it.

"Based on the statistics from the five previous matches, (South) Korea conceded eight times and scored eleven goals. And we played on that because we knew that it was possible to score against them. That was the turning point, we knew that it was possible to score against (South) Korea.

"Yes, respect your opponent but not more than you should. I think this gave my players great confidence.

"Today, we were the better team, the more effective team, and we focused on details, initiating the attack, winning the one-on-ones and playing with a champion's character."

Against sides that struggle to actually turn their possession into purpose, it's easy to extrapolate why this is effective.

Rather than panic and press the issue, or take on the initiative of dominating the ball, one can simply allow the inadequacies of their opponents to eventually be seen off by resolute defending and disciplined positioning. Subsequent moves forward, with the opposition frequently caught out of position as they retreat after giving the ball away in disadvantageous areas, can then be more effective.

So, while Jordan will again take the field as underdogs when they meet Qatar in Saturday's final, they will likely do so believing in their own hearts and minds that not only do they know what they need to do to win -- but that they're capable of doing it too.

Afif, inevitably, will present a great challenge, his stature demanding significant respect on its own merits. With five goals and three assists, the 27-year-old is in irresistible form heading into the final. Operating at the peak of his powers and almost dragging his nation towards back-to-back finals and a chance to defend their 2019.

At the same time, however, Afif's gargantuan role in his side's fortunes could also present as one of their biggest risks.

The Al Sadd megastar has either scored or created efficiently three quarters of his side's goals across the past month and with Almoez Ali failing to rediscover his 2019 form to this point (somewhat fortunate goal against Iran notwithstanding), it may be a case of neutralise Afif, neutralise Qatar.

Albeit, of all the things that are easier said than done, that's perhaps one of the more egregious ones that could be produced in this game.

On a spiritual level, Al-Taamari likely carries that same kind of importance for Jordan, which is perhaps of a concern given that he's been struggling with his fitness as of late. Key however, is that, with Yazan Al-Naimat coming off the back of a sterling goal and performance against South Korea and Ali Olwan returning for the final after suspension, there are other options there.

The odds of a Jordan win on Saturday are remote. That's a simple recognition of reality. But this team has made a habit of ignoring that in recent weeks.

"I dreamt of winning the Asian Cup a month ago, and now that dream is almost a reality," Al-Taamari said post-South Korea win. "It's a proud moment for me, my country and club, and Montpellier.

"The support from Jordan and the club has been invaluable.

"Making my country proud in France is a great honour and I hope we can emerge victorious in the final."