Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique declined to comment on the news that Kylian Mbappé will leave the club at the end of this season when he spoke to reporters on Friday.

ESPN reported on Thursday that Mbappé has informed PSG of his intention to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season, with sources saying Real Madrid are expecting to sign the forward, who is one of the most coveted stars in the sport.

However, at a news conference on Friday it was obvious the PSG manager would not be making a comment on Mbappé's departure.

"No. I can't say anything," Luis Enrique said.

He was then asked if he was worried about the player's commitment for the rest of the season, but the manager made it clear this was a topic not up for discussion.

"I am going to try to bring this topic to an end. I don't have any comments to make," the manager said.

"The parties involved haven't yet said anything publicly, Kylian Mbappé hasn't said anything publicly.

"When both parties speak, I will give my opinion."

The questions surrounding the news kept coming, and the Spanish coach was asked about the atmosphere at training this morning.

"The atmosphere in training is just like it was before any game, and in this case, it is ahead of Nantes. It was a normal training session without any news," Luis Enrique said.

Sources at Madrid insist that the player has still not responded to the offer reported by ESPN weeks ago, although they hope Mbappé will reply soon, believing they have done all they can to convince him to join.

Mbappé's decision to leave PSG was a hot topic in world football on Friday, with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta saying his club should be signing players of his calibre.

However, Luis Enrique said the ongoing talk surrounding Mbappé's future would not impact PSG's season.

"I am not worried at all ... There are always rumours surrounding the club, you have to know how to manage that. There will always be criticism and praise," he said.

"That is all normal. There is controversy too, we know that. If you don't like that you cant be at a club like this."

Meanwhile, Sevilla coach Quique Sanchez Flores backed Mbappe to win the Ballon d'Or at Real Madrid.

"The Mbappe case amuses me a lot and for years it seems like it is going to happen and it doesn't," he said. "I would like him to play in the Spanish LaLiga. I think that the Mbappe of the Ballons d'Or is going to be from now on, [he] is going to reach another dimension."