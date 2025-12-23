Real Madrid's Endrick completes loan move to Lyon

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss Real Madrids Copa del Rey win, and Kylian Mbappe's opportunity to beat Cristiano Ronaldo's record of most goals for Real Madrid in a calendar year. (1:52)

Lyon have announced the loan signing of Real Madrid teenager Endrick until the end of the season.

The deal was reported by ESPN on Monday.

The Brazil international moved to the Santiago Bernabéu from Palmeiras when he turned 18 in July 2024 after a deal was struck for the transfer 18 months earlier.

Endrick has completed his move from Real Madrid to Lyon. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Endrick made 22 LaLiga appearances during his first season in Spain but the forward has only appeared three times in all competitions this term for Xabi Alonso's Real.

The 19-year-old has now joined Lyon in search of regular football, with the French club agreeing to pay a loan fee of up €1 million ($1.2m).

Endrick's deal lasts until June 30 and sees him join the club lying fifth in Ligue 1, which Paulo Fonseca's side resume after the winter break at Monaco on January 3.

Lyon side head into 2026 atop the Europa League's league phase having picked up 15 points from six matches.