Injured Éder Militão defiant about Brazil World Cup selection

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss Real Madrids Copa del Rey win, and Kylian Mbappe's opportunity to beat Cristiano Ronaldo's record of most goals for Real Madrid in a calendar year. (1:52)

Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid defender Éder Militão is "100%" confident he will be fit in time to play at the 2026 World Cup.

The Brazil international ruptured the biceps femoris tendon in his left leg during Madrid's 2-0 league defeat against Celta Vigo on Dec. 7 and could be sidelined until April 2026.

Using crutches, Militao, arrived in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday and told reporters: "No return date has been set. The priority is the World Cup.

Éder Militão vows to be fit for the World Cup. Diego Souto/Getty Images

"Doing things well so I can come back strong. [I'm] 100% confident."

"When fit, Militao, who played at the 2022 World Cup, has been a regular in Brazil's squads.

"Militao, 27, has struggled with serious injuries in recent seasons. In August 2023, he tore his left ACL and only returned to action in March 2024. Last season, he was sidelined for eight months after tearing his right ACL and damaging his meniscus.

"Carlo Ancelotti, who coached Militao at Madrid before taking over the Brazil national team in May, recently warned his players that only those that are "100 percent fit" will make Brazil's World Cup squad.

- Rating 2025's Christmas sweaters from top soccer teams

- Mbappé moves within one goal of Ronaldo's Madrid record

- Real Madrid beat Talavera in Copa as Mbappé closes on Ronaldo record

Militao is expected to miss Brazil's international friendlies against France and Croatia in the March international window.

Five-time winners Brazil begin their World Cup campaign against Morocco on June 13 in New York. They face Haiti six days later in Philadelphia before their final Group C game against Scotland in Miami.