Frank rejects Slot's claim Van de Ven tackle on Isak was 'reckless'

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank has rejected Liverpool boss Arne Slot's suggestion that Micky van de Ven's tackle on Alexander Isak was "reckless" and revealed the two players have spoken to address the incident.

Isak is expected to be sidelined for around two months after he underwent surgery on a broken leg sustained during the first half of Saturday's 2-1 win at Spurs.

Isak was injured when scoring the opening goal as Van de Ven lunged in to try and stop the shot. He was not punished by referee John Brooks at the time.

Slot said of Van de Ven's challenge: "If you make a tackle like that 10 times, 10 times there is a serious chance the player gets a serious injury."

Those comments were put to Frank on Tuesday ahead of Tottenham's trip to Crystal Palace and the Spurs boss said: "I'm obviously disagreeing in many ways. I think we are talking about a defender in Micky van de Ven that will do everything he can to avoid the goal. It is a transition so he is sprinting back in.

"There is a ball slid down the side and he does everything he can to see if he can block that shot so he is sliding. Unfortunately Isak has planted his foot straight there and that makes it look worse than it is.

"That would be a natural reaction for any defender. Put it this way, if my defenders don't do that, I don't think they are true defenders. I don't see that at all.

"I think reckless challenges normally, you haven't seen any one from Micky, as I remember. He is a very fair and competitive player. That's one thing. I also know the two players have sorted it out so that's a good sign."

Meanwhile, Frank refused to be drawn on whether Fabio Paratici will soon be leaving the club for Fiorentina.

Sources have told ESPN that Fiorentina are interested in exploring a deal for Tottenham's co-sporting director but a formal approach is yet to be made. Reports in Italy suggest Paratici is open to the move.

Asked about the situation, Frank said: "I think first and foremost it is not the first rumour I need to speak about if it staff, director or a player. In general, I am not speaking about that. I try to focus on the Crystal Palace game."