Liverpool's Alexander Isak out for 'couple of months' - Arne Slot

Open Extended Reactions

Arne Slot has said he expects striker Alexander Isak to be sidelined for "a couple of months" after sustaining a broken leg in Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Tottenham.

Isak was injured in the process of scoring Liverpool's opening goal against Spurs on Saturday, with defender Micky van de Ven sliding in with a heavy challenge inside the penalty area.

The Sweden international successfully underwent surgery on a broken ankle and fibula on Monday and the club have not placed a definitive timeline on his return, though there is an expectation he could play again this season.

"It's going to be a long injury, for a couple of months," Slot said. "It's a big, big disappointment for him and as a result also for us."

Isak's absence is a huge blow for Liverpool, who are already without Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah, with the latter competing with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Alexander Isak suffered a broken ankle when scoring against Tottenham last weekend. Stu Forster/Getty Images

Asked whether the club are considering signing another forward in the January transfer window, Slot said: "My first and only thoughts are on the upcoming two games [against Wolves and Leeds United]. Two difficult ones again, two home games, that's really nice.

"It's a time for the players we do have available to do what they've done so many times and roll their sleeves up. And not only our players but our fans as well to help us in the best possible way to get the results we want in the upcoming two games. Therefore, the players that are available need to give everything we have, as do the fans as they usually do. That is what my focus is on."

- Transfer window preview: What do Europe's big clubs need?

- Marcotti: Liverpool win again, but lose Isak to injury. Now what?

- Transfer rumors, news: Man United eye England midfielders

Defender Conor Bradley was also forced off with an injury against Tottenham, while Joe Gomez and Wataru Endo are also sidelined.

"Conor will be 50/50 [for Wolves]," Slot said. "He's not training with us today or tomorrow," Slot said.

"On Friday we will see exactly where he is, if he can be in the squad for the weekend. Joe won't be available, Wata won't be available. Cody is a bit similar to Conor."