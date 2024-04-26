Open Extended Reactions

Juan Mata has said that Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is a "great leader" and that the "culture of the club should be built around him."

While Fernandes has been in superb form of late -- he has scored six goals and registered one assist in his last four matches -- his status as club captain at Old Trafford has been frequently questioned since he took over the role from Harry Maguire in July 2023.

However, on Thursday his former United team mate told the ESPN FC show on ESPN+ that Fernandes' consistent performances and role-model status behind the scenes at Old Trafford make him an important figure at the club.

Asked whether there is a big personality in the United dressing room that resembles some of those present in the team's heyday under legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, Mata said: "I can tell you that for me, there is a great leader in there right now, which is the captain, Bruno.

"I should tell to all young players to look up to him. I cannot tell you how important he is for the club and not only because of what he's done in the last games, scoring two goals and winning the game [against Sheffield United], but his consistency within the years that he's been playing for the club is just incredible.

"He's a top, top player, but he's even better as a person. So for me, the culture of the club should be built around him. He's a great example for all the new generation, the players that are playing now for the team, [Alejandro] Garnacho, [Kobbie] Mainoo, [Rasmus] Højlund, to look up to him the way he trains, the way he behaves.

Juan Mata and Bruno Fernandes spent two seasons as team mates at Manchester United. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

For me, he's the one that is always there for the team. He can play better or worse, but he's always there with the right attitude. And for me, that's what being a Manchester United player is."

The former World Cup winner with Spain also backed United forward Marcus Rashford to rediscover his best form following a difficult 2023-24 campaign.

Rashford has been unable to maintain the goal scoring ability he showed in the Premier League last season (17), with the United academy product finding the back of the net just seven times as United languish in sixth position in the Premier League table with five matches remaining.

"We all know his [Rashford's] potential and he knows himself how good he can be when he finds this consistency in his mind. And of course if he's not injured, which is happening often with him at the moment," Mata said.

"So I think the club knows that they have a great player in there. He's shown it in the past.

"I think he's motivated also for the Euros and to show his quality to the country and hopefully he can perform well because Man United with him at his top level is also a different team. Like when Bruno arrived and he was winning games for us."