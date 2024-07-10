Tracking every record Messi breaks at Copa América 2024

Ryan O'Hanlon analyses Lionel Messi's numbers for Inter Miami and whether MLS has affected his performance for Argentina at Copa America. (1:33)

Lionel Messi has already impressed stateside as of late in his stint playing for Inter Miami in MLS. The Argentine superstar now has another challenge on U.S. soil this summer, as he will look to lead his Argentina side in the Copa América and repeat as champions, following their win in 2021.

Messi & Co. began the tournament against Canada in Atlanta on June 20, winning 2-0. They followed that up with a gritty 1-0 win over Chile in New Jersey. Messi did not play in Argentina's 2-0 win over Peru to win the group, but he did compete in a lackluster quarterfinal against Ecuador, which ended 1-1 and was decided on penalty kicks.

La Albiceleste met Canada again in the semifinal, again winning 2-0, and Messi finally scored his first goal of the 2024 tournament. Now, the final on Sunday awaits where Messi & Co. will look to add to their trophy collection.

Throughout Copa América, Messi has the opportunity to tick off a slew of individual accomplishments. Check in here as ESPN tracks the milestones Messi can reach and the many records that Messi can break during the tournament.

Most Copa América games by any player: Reached

When Messi took to the pitch for Argentina's first game of the Copa América against Canada at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, he became the player with the most matches played in the tournament with 35 games to his name, surpassing Chile's Sergio Livingstone, who played 34 games.

First Argentine player to play in seven Copa Américas: Reached

Messi has officially become the first Argentine player to play in seven different editions of the Copa América, having played in every edition since the 2007 tournament held in Venezuela. With his seventh appearance in the tournament, he also ties Héctor Scarone, Miton Melgar and Carlos Borja for third most all-time. Only Angel Romano and Alex Aguinaga have played the tournament more times (eight each).

Most goals across all Copa Américas: Not reached

Messi has 14 goals in Copa América competition and he needs four more to become the all-time top goal scorer, surpassing his compatriot Norberto Méndez and Brazil's Zizinho, who have 17 goals in the competition's history.

First player to win Best Player of the Copa América three times: Not reached

Having won the best player of the tournament twice (Chile 2015 and Brazil 2021), he could be the first player to win the award on three different occasions as well as become the first player to win in consecutive tournaments.

Second overall in men's international goals: Reached

Messi came into Copa America with with 108 international goals, well short of Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 130 men's international goals. But as of his goal for Argentina against Canada in the tournament semifinal, Messi has reached No. 2.

With Messi's first goal of the tournament, he has pulled level with Iran's now-retired Ali Daei, whose tally stands at 109 international goals. With one more goal, Messi will move behind Ronaldo in sole position of second place on the all-time goals leaderboard.

Two hat tricks in the Copa América: Not reached

Finally, if he scores a hat trick in a match, he'll join a list of 10 players to have scored at least two hat tricks in the Copa América.