Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has said he plays a role in all potential incoming transfers at the club, saying he speaks to all prospective signings and offers support outside of football.

The Hollywood actor, who has owned Wrexham since November 2020 alongside fellow actor and business partner Rob McElhenney, said they promise to support players outside of the pitch.

"We instill a belief in their ability and back them in terms of whatever it is they want to do outside of football because that's just as important," Reynolds told Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand.

The Hollywood owners have helped guide the Welsh side to two promotions from the National League to League One during their time at the club.

Along with the celebrity status, Wrexham have drawn players whose talents have, on occasion, been above the division they arrived in.

Ryan Reynolds bought Wrexham in 2020 and they have since been promoted twice. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

When asked how Wrexham recruit such talents, Reynolds said: "It sounds surprising, ridiculous, but it's all just leading with honesty. I talk to every single potential signing that we have.

"Like, what is your plan, do you have a family, a brand? These are the things that are increasingly important in 2024.

"You just want them to feel like you have their back and that you were setting them up to win."

Wrexham forward Ollie Palmer has previously praised Reynolds and McElhenney for helping to promote his personal clothing brand, WXM clothing.

On Tuesday, Wrexham announced they had signed Tom O'Connor to a new three-year contract that will keep the midfielder with the Red Dragons through the 2026-27 season.

O'Connor, 25, has made 80 appearances for Wrexham over the past two seasons, including 32 appearances last season as the Dragons earned their second consecutive promotion.

He had one year remaining on his previous deal, but said that he wants to commit his future to the club.

"I'm delighted, it's been a great two and a half years and I'm really looking forward to seeing where this journey will go," O'Connor said. "Everyone knows the pull of Wrexham and there's a real feel-good factor after back-to-back promotions.

"A lot of people would jump at the chance of playing for Wrexham, so I am delighted to sign my new contract."