England striker Alessia Russo said she believes the country's men's team can block out the outside "noise" from the tournament to replicate the Lionesses' Euro 2022 success.

Gareth Southgate's side face the Netherlands play in the Euro 2024 semifinal on Wednesday in Dortmund, and she said they can count on the unwavering support of the Lionesses who are hoping to witness another European trophy brought home.

The Lionesses lifted the Euro 2022 trophy at Wembley after the men's team reached the final of the tournament's previous instalment.

"We'll always back them all the way," Russo told a news conference on Tuesday. "I'm English and I think they're gonna win it and hopefully they do. All that matters in tournament football is win and progress, and that's what they've been doing; even at tough times, they've been finding ways to win."

Russo scored four goals for England throughout their trophy-winning campaign two years ago, including scoring the famous back-heel goal against Sweden in the semifinal.

The men's route in the Euros has been likened to the women's progression through the 2023 World Cup, following a slower start and building momentum. Alongside this, Russo believes blocking out the criticism and outside "noise" is key to keeping focused on the task at hand.

"With us, we didn't hear any of that noise. I think that's important and I have no doubt the men are doing exactly that. When you're in tournament football, all that matters is that you win and progress," Russo said.

"Obviously, in an ideal world you'd like to play the best performance every single game but sometimes not always possible. I would think noise is quite quiet in their camp which is exactly how it should be. Hopefully players are having fun and just enjoying the ride of the tournament, knowing that they've got the full support of us back home."

The Lionesses are preparing for two decisive fixtures against the Republic of Ireland and Sweden to book their place in Euro 2025. Finishing in the top two of Group A3 will earn Sarina Wiegman's side automatic qualification to the tournament, while finishing in the bottom half will see the reigning champions enter into the playoffs.

Alessia Russo was apart of the Lionesses' Euro 2022-winning side. Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

After failing to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics, this is the Lionesses first summer without a major tournament. Russo is relishing having time off to enjoy watching the men's team as a fan.

"I've been loving being a fan," she added. "When I've not been on camp I've been watching the games out with friends and family and I think it's so nice to soak that atmosphere up because when we're in tournaments you never really get to experience it as a fan. I've been watching every game, really excited to watch their game against Holland."