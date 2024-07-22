The Postecoglou effect: AFC's next wave of elite soccer managers

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN has identified seven coaches who've forged their resumes in the AFC -- such as Kevin Muscat, Hernán Crespo and Des Buckingham, from left -- and are now, or should be, on Europe's radar. ESPN

Almost 30 years ago, Arsenal's appointment of then-Nagoya Grampus boss Arsène Wenger raised eyebrows across the football world. Few outside of France had heard of the manager, and even fewer had heard of the club he had left to join the Gunners.

It was controversial; a coach was being plucked from Asia and now being entrusted with one of the biggest clubs in the world. The Evening Standard infamously went so far as to ask "Arsène Who?" on an advertising billboard to greet his arrival. Well, the "Who?" ended up being a figure that would produce one of the most successful stints in English football history with three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups, an Invincibles season, and an indelible mark left upon the game. But while the move transformed Wenger's reputation, that of Asian football remained largely unaltered. That was the 1990s. Now, things are finally starting to change.

Once seen as solely a bloc that provided eyeballs and marketing opportunities, the Asian Football Confederation is increasingly becoming a pipeline for talent both on and off the pitch. Over the past few decades, numerous European clubs have entered strategic partnerships with Asian clubs to hone players and managers alike. Most notably, the City Football Group -- the conglomerate that owns Manchester City -- have made significant inroads into the Asian market with investments into Mumbai City, Melbourne City, Yokohama F. Marinos and Shenzhen Peng City.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou can count himself as one of City Football Group's success stories. The Australian spent nearly four years at Yokohama, winning the club its first J1 League title in 15 years in 2019. While his subsequent appointment at Celtic was greeted with scepticism not unlike that from a previous generation, his success in Scotland, follwed by his move to Spurs, only furthered his reputation while boosting Asia's credibility in the process.

And then there is the Saudi Pro League. State-backed investment on a scale that has rarely been seen before has super-charged Saudi Arabia's four most prominent teams and led to an influx of talent into the western half of Asia -- both on the pitch and on the touchline.

In a football world where it's becoming more difficult for the elite to gain an edge, any success achieved in Asia is being noticed by curious -- and increasingly covetous -- eyes in Europe. Here, ESPN takes a look at seven managers that have made a name for themselves in the Asian Football Confederation, what makes them so great, and where they could go next.

HERNÁN CRESPO (Al Ain, 49 years old)

Style of play: Considering his playing career as a free-scoring striker, it should come as no surprise that Crespo enjoys setting his sides out with an attacking approach. In what is almost a rarity in modern football, the Argentine has thrived at Al Ain opting for traditional wing play, looking to push forward at pace with two strikers leading the line.

Biggest achievement to date: Leading Defensa y Justicia, hardly one of Argentine football's most famous names, to a maiden continental title in the Copa Sudamericana was the first real feather in Crespo's cap. A Brazilian league title would follow with São Paulo, but his most notable success so far arguably came earlier this year when he led Al Ain to Asian Champions League glory.

Clubs linked with/clubs that would suit: For managers looking to make their first step into Europe, former clubs are often a viable starting point, but despite Crespo's illustrious playing career it is unlikely that he will immediately jump into the top job at Chelsea, Internazionale or AC Milan. Lazio would have been a suitable destination, especially given they were on the hunt for a new manager after a disappointing Serie A campaign, but they have since appointed Marco Baroni. Should Parma, who are returning to the Italian top flight this season, require a managerial change, it could be the perfect destination given they are the club where Crespo first made a name for himself as a player in Europe, and also where he got his first job as a youth coach.

Hernán Crespo was a serial winner as a player and is now adding to that reputation as a tactician. KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images

Although he has now been in management for a decade, Crespo has been relatively patient in awaiting his big break in Europe and has not been afraid to hone his craft all over the world. He has developed his own brand of attacking football and his track record of winning silverware is creditable with successes at all four of his previous clubs, including a domestic treble in Qatar with Al Duhail.

But it is with Al Ain where his acumen has really came to the fore. The UAE Pro League side went on a stunning run to win the Asian Champions League in May despite not being among the favourites in a competition that is increasingly expected to be dominated by the big-spending Saudi Pro League giants.

In their run to the final, Al Ain saw off Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr on penalties in the quarterfinals, and then memorably blew away Al Hilal -- without Neymar, but still boasting the likes of Rúben Neves, Malcom and Kalidou Koulibaly, in the semis -- after a scintillating first-leg display that had them 3-0 up inside the opening 38 minutes.

Under Crespo, the Al Ain players have a clearly defined structure with players such as Park Yong-Woo and Yahia Nader happy to perform their job with minimal fuss. That enables others such as Kaku, Matías Palacios and Soufiane Rahimi -- winner of the Asian Champions League's MVP award -- the freedom to express themselves.

From the celebrations that followed their Champions League success, it is clear that Crespo has an ability to build a rapport with his players, and he has also handled the media well after relishing the underdog status they were handed throughout the campaign. -- Gabriel Tan

KEVIN MUSCAT (Shanghai Port, 50)

Style of play: A former assistant to Postecoglou and his successor at both Melbourne Victory and Yokohama F Marinos, Muscat also deploys an attacking style. His Shanghai side are top of the Chinese Super League table this season and lead the competition in expected goals, xG difference, possession, shots and goals scored.

Biggest achievement to date: Muscat led Yokohama to a J1 League crown in 2022 and finished second in his other two seasons at the helm. He was also a two-time title-winner and premiership winner at Melbourne Victory.

Clubs linked with/clubs that would suit: Muscat has been linked with moves back to two of his old clubs in Rangers and Millwall, which would seem appropriate fits given what he achieved as a familiar face at Victory. His recent rise, however, saw him spoken about in connection with the Feyenoord role vacated when Arne Slot departed for Liverpool.

Kevin Muscat's Shanghai Port are dominating the Chinese Super League and are on a 14-game winning streak -- a club record. CFIDC/VCG via Getty Images

When it comes to the former Australia international -- especially for those unfamiliar with his success across Asian dugouts -- it can be something of a challenge to separate Muscat the coach from Muscat the player. It's understandable, given that he was named by Spanish outlet El Gol Digital as "football's dirtiest player ever" in 2013, and described on a podcast by former England and Liverpool striker Peter Crouch as "the only player that ever scared him."

But since moving into management after a 21-year playing career, Muscat has established himself as a rising star; winning trophies in the A-League Men and J1 League, and appearing on pace to add Chinese honours to his growing trophy cabinet. Yes, his only previous experience in European coaching came in an ill-fated stint in charge of Belgian side Sint-Truidense following his 2019 exit from Victory. But, given he was able to quickly bounce back and find success in Japan (arguably Asia's best league), this is illustrative of a coach that has continued to evolve and develop despite setbacks.

Inevitably, there have been questions about him riding Postecoglou's coattails, given he succeeded the Spurs boss at both Yokohama and Victory. This, however, is countered by his best years at the latter coming some while into his tenure and how both clubs have experienced a sharp downturn in fortunes after he left -- suggesting it wasn't simply a matter of keeping the lights on after taking over from Postecoglou.

Though moving to Shanghai after leaving Yokohama wasn't the most exciting of moves, his rapid success in China's largest city should serve to keep Muscat's name in contention for a move to Europe. However, his success with Victory, Yokohama and Shanghai, in combination with his struggles in Belgium, suggest that, at least initially, he would be better served joining a club that was already in a position where it was largely ready to win now. -- Joey Lynch

TORU ONIKI (Kawasaki Frontale, 50)

Style of play: At the height of Kawasaki Frontale's dominance in the J1 League, Oniki had them perfectly drilled in their 4-3-3 system which involved an expansive style of play that usually employed the width of the pitch in the final phase of attack. Regularly introducing academy graduates into the team once established names moved on, Oniki is a firm believer in roles rather than reputations.

Biggest achievement to date: With four titles in five years from 2017 to 2021, Oniki presided over the most dominant era ever witnessed in J1 League history. The 50-year-old's 10 major trophies -- with the latest coming with a Super Cup win at the start of the year -- also saw him move past Oswaldo de Oliveira as Japanese football's most successful manager of all time.

Clubs linked with/clubs that would suit: No Japanese -- or Asian, for that matter -- has ever managed a European top-flight team, which is curious given the amount who have enjoyed success as players. Oniki's most realistic option would be Belgian Pro League outfit Sint-Truidense, who have Japanese owners and have made it a habit of signing players from the country. Otherwise, it seems more plausible that Oniki's next big move could be as the eventual successor to Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu.

Toru Oniki, 50, can rightly claim to be one of the greatest Japanese managers of all time. Hiroki Watanabe/Getty Images

Oniki may be an unfamiliar name to many, but his record speaks for itself.

After leading Frontale to a maiden title in 2017 in one of football's most-competitive leagues, he went on to win three more crowns at a time when there was no shortage of worthy managerial adversaries. For all the plaudits Tottenham manager Postecoglou received during his time at Yokohama, the fact that he won one J1 League crown compared to Oniki's two throughout a three-year stint suggest that the latter has not garnered as much recognition as he deserves.

The Chiba native also has an excellent track record at bringing through young talent, with Europe-based Japan stars Kaoru Mitoma, Reo Hatate and Ao Tanaka all earning their big break under him. Still, the historic lack of European opportunities afforded to Asian coaches -- be it through subconscious aversion or sheer coincidence -- might mean that 50-year-old Oniki's chance has passed.

Since their last league title in 2021, Frontale have fallen by the wayside a little -- losing out by two points to a Muscat-coached Marinos side in 2022 before slumping to eighth last year. Their struggles have only worsened this term with the club sitting 14th on the table and just four points above the relegation zone. Oniki, however, has plenty of credit from his past record and, within Japan, his stock remains high. -- Tan

DES BUCKINGHAM (Oxford United, 39)

Style of play: It's simple: Buckingham's teams break goal records. The 54 goals Mumbai City scored in their 2022-23 campaign under him remains the highest in a single Indian Super League season. Oxford United scored 79 goals in his first season in charge; the year prior, they only managed 49.

Biggest achievement to date: Securing Oxford's promotion to the Championship last season.

Clubs linked with/clubs that would suit: Buckingham's recent success with Oxford, coupled with his exciting style of football, could make him a suitable candidate for a host of mid-table Championship clubs. Swansea City, with their history of employing young managers that play a possession-style game (Graham Potter, Brendan Rodgers, Roberto Martínez), feels like the perfect fit.

After honing his craft in the AFC, Buckingham returned to Oxford United and led them to surprise promotion to the Championship last season. Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Buckingham has a habit of breaking barriers everywhere he goes. The Englishman became the youngest manager in A-League history when he took charge of Wellington Phoenix at the age of 31, before leading New Zealand to the quarterfinals of the 2019 Under-20 World Cup -- the furthest the country has gone in any FIFA men's event.

Hired by Mumbai City in 2021, Buckingham broke 17 different Indian Super League records on the way to the League Shield in 2023. Under him, Mumbai became the first Indian side in history to win a game in the Asian Champions League.

Buckingham returned to Oxford United -- the club whose academy he played for and where his coaching career began -- in December 2023 and guided the U's back to the Championship after 25 years. Oxford's promotion was clinched via their first win in an English Football League playoff final. Considering that their return to the Championship was celebrated with an open-top bus parade through the city, Buckingham understands the value results hold. But it isn't how he measures success.

"You have to be smart about how you coach at times, especially when you come up to better teams," Buckingham told ESPN. "I want to be a coach that puts a framework around a team that allows players to go and show and express themselves as individuals [and] get the best out of each other collectively and be trusted enough and have the bravery to do it.

"We speak about identity and our playing style. if we're gonna lose, we'll lose playing our style of football. But if we win, we know how we've won," he said of the mentality he instilled at New Zealand and Mumbai.

That ethos has carried over to Oxford, as have other learnings from his stints outside England. For instance, he spoke of using elements of Māori practices he picked up in New Zealand to help build relationships and trust within the squad.

"Working overseas has opened my eyes to see there's many different ways to work," he said. "But if you make time to understand the differences in those environments -- what is important, how do things work and operate and how do I then bring the best of me to that? That for me has always been the better way to work, to get the best and go probably a lot further than you could ever go by yourself." -- Shubi Arun

MARK JACKSON (Central Coast Mariners, 46)

Style of play: Former Scunthorpe United defender Jackson has done more with less at the low-budget Mariners, winning with a squad largely made up of academy players, reclamation projects, and bargain signings. Jackson plays with a style that is purposeful and brave in possession, with scope to still be direct and pragmatic.

Biggest achievement to date: Last season, the 46-year-old led the Mariners to a historic treble of A-League premiership, A-League championship, and the AFC Cup -- the first club in Australian history to do so.

Clubs linked with/clubs that would suit: Jackson's recent success with the Mariners should go some way towards alleviating concerns potential suitors may have held after his short-lived stint with MK Dons ended with relegation. The Mariners have been hit by a new wave of departures this offseason and the microscope will be on Jackson to see if he can keep them on track but, should he pass that test, it almost feels inevitable that further opportunities back in England will arise, be it in League One or the Championship. Rare as it may be at these levels, the bedding-in process he required in Gosford before his side roared into life would show the benefits of Jackson going to a process-driven club that won't have knee-jerk reactions.

Mark Jackson's unprecedented treble with the Mariners -- in a salary-capped competition, no less -- has drawn plaudits far and wide. Scott Gardiner/Getty Images

Jackson appeared to be on a hiding to nothing when he replaced Nick Montgomery just weeks out from the start of the 2023-24 A-League Men season.

The Mariners had stunned Melbourne City 6-1 in the previous season's Grand Final to become Australian champions, but the cold realities of operating as a small-market, low-budget club had well and truly hit; several members of the squad, along with the manager that masterminded the unlikely success, all left the club. Jackson himself was met with suspicion by the Mariners fan base as an outsider with no previous experience in Australian football -- a competition that is staged in summer, has a salary cap, and a raft of other peculiarities that command an adjustment period. And when the season started with four straight losses, with the Mariners being outscored 9-2 across that stretch, things looked pretty grim.

But then, starting with a triumph over the Newcastle Jets, the Mariners' F3 Derby rivals, the wins started coming. And they pretty much didn't stop. Across both league and continental play, Jackson and his side would only lose twice more, both against Sydney FC, and would avenge those defeats when they eliminated the Sky Blues in the league's semifinals. An AFC Cup crown was secured with a 1-0 win over Lebanese side Al Ahed, a Premiers' Plate -- awarded to the side that finishes atop the A-League table at the end of the 27-game regular season -- soon after, and then a title after a 3-1 win over Melbourne Victory in the 2023-24 Grand Final. The club with the league's smallest budget became the first Australian team in history to achieve a treble.

Recognising the strong framework that existed, Jackson and his assistant Danny Schofield didn't try to reinvent the wheel upon their arrival in Gosford, instead building upon what was already there and adapting it to the players that remained and the new additions brought to the club. Young players such as Max Balard and Harrison Steele were empowered and helped drive the club's midfield, while Josh Nisbet was given greater attacking scope and responded by becoming a Johnny Warren Medalist (the A-League's MVP) and earning his first international cap. -- Lynch

MATTHIAS JAISSLE (Al Ahli, 36)

Style of play: Given he came through the ranks of the Red Bull football group, it is perhaps unsurprising that Jaissle is an exponent of the high-pressing game and favours a 4-2-3-1 system. The German wants his team to get the ball back as quickly and high up the field as possible by suffocating the opposition with pressure and, when it is their turn to attack, they often do so in a vertical manner.

Biggest achievement to date: Replacing Jesse Marsch at RB Salzburg was always going to be a tough ask, but Jaissle did not disappoint as he won back-to-back Austrian Bundesliga titles along with an Austrian Cup. However, given how Salzburg have completely dominated the domestic scene recently, it is perhaps achieving the club's maiden appearance in the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League that Jaissle can be most proud of.

Clubs linked with/clubs that would suit: Jaissle only joined Al Ahli last summer on a sizable salary, so it is unlikely he will depart in the near future, although he is destined to eventually find his way back to Europe. Jaissle spent the entirety of his brief playing career with Hoffenheim and they have a history of putting their faith in relatively unproven managers -- most notably Julian Nagelsmann -- while his past with Red Bull is bound to mean fellow Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig are keeping abreast of how he fares in Saudi Arabia.

Mattias Jaissle has the chance to prove his coaching credentials at the helm of one of the Saudi league's 'Big Four', Al Ahli. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Jaissle is among the latest in a growing trend of managers -- like Thomas Tuchel and Nagelsmann -- making their mark despite a lack of top-level playing experience, although he did at least have over 30 appearances in Hoffenheim's maiden Bundesliga campaign.

The fact that the 36-year-old has already won silverware bodes well for his prospects, but he is perhaps yet to prove his true ability after taking over a Salzburg team that won eight consecutive Austrian Bundesliga titles prior to his appointment. He now gets the chance to do so in, on paper at least, a far more open competition with Al Ahli one of the four powerhouses in the Saudi Pro League.

Nonetheless, recent history suggests that the Saudi league is not as competitive considering Al Hilal's recent dominance. The Riyadh-based team have won four of the past five titles -- most recently by a 14-point margin over closest challengers Al Nassr, while Al Ahli finished third but a staggering 31 points off the pace. Already boasting stars such as Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, Franck Kessié and Édouard Mendy at his disposal, a new season could bring even more stellar names that Jaissle will be hoping will help close the gap between his team and Al Hilal.

Should that happen, there will also be the added pressure to lead Al-Malaki to a first league crown since 2018 -- which could strengthen his case as a legitimate managerial candidate for any major job vacancies in Europe. -- Tan

PETR KRATKY (Mumbai City, 42)

Style of play: Kratky's playing philosophy involves his team having two things: lots of the ball and lots of fun. The Czechia-born manager has track record of youth development and, having come through the ranks at City Football Group, he subscribes to a possession-based style of game, favouring the 4-3-3 formation.

Biggest achievement to date: Winning the Indian Super League with Mumbai City in his first full-time head coaching job.

Clubs linked with/clubs that would suit: Continued success with Mumbai City could earn Kratky a move to another club in City Football Group's portfolio. Palermo in Serie B could emerge as an option, while outside of Europe Melbourne City and New York City FC are possible future destinations.

Petr Kratky is the latest manager to begin moving through the City Football Group system. Mumbai City FC

Kratky began his career at Melbourne City's academy before becoming an assistant coach in the senior men's side. Following successive league titles in 2022 and 2023, he took over from Buckingham at City Football Group's India outpost -- Mumbai City -- in December 2023. It was his first full-time head coach role and within five months, he had led the club to the Indian Super League title.

Kratky's adeptness lies in his adaptability. He was clear about the brand of football he wanted to implement when he arrived at Mumbai, but he took the time to understand his players and moulded his style around their strengths.

"I know many coaches where they come and [say] that 'this is my way, no other way'. And not respecting the culture and then, unfortunately, [it] didn't work for them," he told ESPN. "You have to adapt and what I mean by adapt [is] it's not to back off from your standards -- it's just to how you deliver it."

To that end, Kratky has begun learning Hindi to foster connections with his players and staff. A standout feature of Mumbai's title triumph was how it was built around young, domestic talent. Player development is one of Kratky's biggest strengths. During his time at Melbourne, he oversaw the progression of several present-day Socceroos including Aiden O'Neill and Marco Tilio. Kratky has daily conversations with the "young souls" in the Mumbai squad about how they can break into the first team and, more importantly, stay there.

"I would like to create an environment in Mumbai where we create a pathway between academy and first team, which is very important for me, so I don't have to look elsewhere for young talent," he said. "We have to be patient to do it, and not be too reactive when something doesn't work right away. Sometimes you need to give [players] the time and space to grow." -- Arun