Jesús Navas has confirmed Sunday's European Championship final against England in Berlin will be his last game for Spain regardless of the result.

Navas, 38, is the only survivor from the Spain squad that last won the Euros in 2012. He was also part of the team that won the World Cup in 2010.

It is common practice for the team captain to speak in the pre-game news conference ahead of the final, with England putting Harry Kane up, but Spain forward Álvaro Morata handed the responsibility over to Navas due to it being his final match for his country.

"Morata told me it was the moment for me to speak because it will be my last game," Navas said in a typically understated way on Saturday.

"To still be here after so many years shows that I have done things well and it would be amazing for the whole group [to end with the trophy] -- we deserve it.

"Even at 38, I am still excited about everything, helping the national team, my country ... but the decision has been made."

Jesús Navas will play his last game for Spain in the final of Euro 2024. Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Navas made his Spain debut in 2009 and has won 56 caps in the ensuing years, including three at this summer's finals in Germany.

He started the final group game against Albania, came off the bench in the round of 16 against Georgia and started the semifinal win over France at right-back with Dani Carvajal suspended.

The majority of his Spain appearances have come on the wing, but he has dropped into a full-back role in the latter years of his career.

Navas' club career will continue with LaLiga side Sevilla for now, although he remains adamant he will hang up his boots in January.

He initially announced he would leave his boyhood club at the end of last season, before reversing that decision and agreeing to stay on until the end of the year before taking on a role behind the scenes at the club.

"No," he added when asked if he could yet decide to prolong his playing days. "I made the decision to help Sevilla until January and that's the decision, it's decided."