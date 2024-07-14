Craig Burley says Luke Shaw will be a potential weakness in England's back line, as he looks set to make his first start in months. (1:20)

England boss Gareth Southgate is set to hand Luke Shaw a dramatic recall to an otherwise unchanged starting lineup for Sunday's Euro 2024 final against Spain, sources told ESPN.

Shaw replaced Kieran Trippier at half-time of Wednesday's semifinal win against the Netherlands, marking only his second appearance for club or country since suffering a hamstring injury playing for Manchester United against Luton on Feb. 18.

However, Southgate has deemed Shaw fit enough to start in Berlin as England aim to win their first men's honour in 58 years.

Harry Kane is expected to lead the line with Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham in support, meaning semifinal hero Ollie Watkins starts on the bench. The Aston Villa man replaced Kane against the Dutch before scoring the 90th-minute winner that booked England's place in the final.

Marc Guéhi missed England's quarterfinal win over Switzerland after accumulating two yellow cards, but returned to the line-up against the Netherlands and is set to continue in the role ahead of Ezri Konsa.

Southgate will likely pair Declan Rice and Kobbie Mainoo in midfield, as he has done for the entirety of the knockout stage.

Meanwhile, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente made two changes to his starting side.

After missing Spain's semifinal win over France, defenders Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand return from suspension in place of Nacho and Jesús Navas.

Attacking midfielder Dani Olmo will make his second consecutive start after Pedri sustained a knee injury during the quarterfinal win over hosts Germany.

Olmo netted a goal and made an assist to help Spain beat the Germans and scored the winner against France.

England's probable team for Euro 2024 final vs. Spain:

Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Marc Guéhi, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw, Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane

Spain team for Euro 2024 final vs. England:

Unai Simon; Dani Carvajal, Aymeric Laporte, Robin Le Normand, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Nico Williams; Alvaro Morata (c).