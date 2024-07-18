Inter Miami CF midfielder Diego Gómez said his agent is currently holding talks with Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion over a potential transfer.
"My agent is talking with the club here and with Brighton," Gomez said after Miami's 3-1 win over Toronto FC on Wednesday. "I came here wanting to make the leap to Europe and hopefully that happens. It will be whatever God wants."
Gomez joined Inter Miami on July 19, 2023, signing a three-year contract running through the 2026 Major League Soccer season with an option for 2027. The central midfielder arrived as part of MLS' U-22 initiative and has since managed four goals and two assists in 17 games.
The Paraguay international recently spent several weeks on the sidelines after suffering a high-grade ankle sprain in the first half of Miami's win over Nashville SC on April 22.
Gomez recorded one goal and one assist in his final Inter Miami game on Wednesday and is now headed to the Olympic Games in Paris to represent his country in the soccer tournament.