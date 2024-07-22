Open Extended Reactions

Harry Kane will not be a part of the Bayern Munich squad that will travel to South Korea. Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Harry Kane will miss Bayern Munich's preseason clash against former club Tottenham in Seoul, Vincent Kompany confirmed on Monday.

The England captain moved to Bayern last summer in a deal worth €120 million ($131m) and finished the season as the top-scorer in the Bundesliga with 36 goals. Despite his exploits, Bayern finished third in the table, 18 points behind champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Kane suffered a back injury on the eve of this summer's Euros, and while he scored three goals for England as they reached the final, he lacked sharpness in front of goal.

Bayern travel to South Korea as a part of their preparations for next season, where they are set to face Tottenham in the Coupang Player series on Aug. 3.

"Harry Kane, Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano and Kingsley Coman won't be there, but then hopefully for the first cup game," new Bayern boss Kompany said at a news conference.

However, Kane will have another opportunity to face his former side when Bayern face the north London side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Aug. 10. The 30-year-old left Tottenham as the club's all-time highest scorer with 280 goals in all competitions.

Bayern's season kicks off against SSV Ulm on Aug. 16 in the DFB Cup first round.