San Diego FC announced the signing of Northern Ireland international defender Paddy McNair to a three-year contract through the end of the 2027 MLS season with a club option for an additional year.

McNair, 29, joins San Diego FC as a free agent after the expiration of his contract with Middlesbrough in June, but will be loaned to English Championship side West Bromwich Albion for the remainder of 2024 as San Diego gears up for its debut season in MLS in 2025.

San Diego signed Paddy McNair on a free transfer. Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

McNair is the fifth player to sign with San Diego, following goalkeeper Duran Ferree, forward Marcus Ingvartsen, midfielder Jeppe Tverskov and winger Hirving "Chucky" Lozano.

"Paddy is another addition to our Club that will be invaluable as we prepare for our inaugural season in MLS," said SDFC chief soccer officer Tyler Heaps. "He is a center-back that is extremely comfortable in possession and has the versatility to play a number of roles within our team.

"His wealth of experience and leadership as the captain of Northern Ireland will be a tremendous asset to our roster and locker room. We are excited to welcome him to San Diego and have him join our Club in January."

McNair came through the Manchester United academy and made 27 appearances for their first team. He has spent the entirety of his professional career in England, having also suited up for Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

All told, McNair has played 274 matches played at the club level, with 219 of those coming with Boro.

"Joining San Diego FC is an exciting new chapter in my career," McNair said. "When I first heard of San Diego, I had this gut feeling of excitement to play outside of England and have a chance to play in MLS. It's going to be very special to be a part of history. I look forward to bringing my experience to the team and building a team San Diego can be proud of."

At the international level, McNair has represented his country at youth and senior level, making 65 appearances with the senior team.

He helped Northern Ireland reach the European Championships for the first time in their history in 2016.