Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed his team will not make any more signings this summer, following the arrivals of Kylian Mbappé and Endrick.

Los Blancos, however, missed out on signing French centre-back Leny Yoro, who chose to join Manchester United instead.

Amid reports that the Spanish giants are still in the market for a centre-back following the departure of Nacho and Rafa Marín, Ancelotti said: "The squad is closed. [Jesús] Vallejo is back, [David] Alaba is recovering.

"We have young centre-backs like Joan, Jacobo and Raul [Asencio] who are training and have a lot of quality. I believe we are well covered in this position."

Veteran Nacho recently signed with Saudi Arabian side Al Qadsiah after ending a two-decade association with Madrid while Marin, who played last season on loan at Deportivo Alavés, joined Napoli on a permanent transfer.

Madrid also lost Spain striker Joselu, who moved to Qatari side Al Gharafa.

Ancelotti, whose side won LaLiga, the Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup last season, does not expect any more players departing.

"No one will be leaving because everyone wants to stay," Ancelotti said.

Carlo Ancelotti has been the head coach of Real Madrid since 2021. Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Ancelotti, meanwhile, admitted Madrid will have to adapt without Toni Kroos.

The German midfielder retired from football after Euro 2024 and having enjoyed a trophy-laden nine-year stay with Madrid.

"We are missing Kroos," Ancelotti said. "But we have possibilities to replace him, although in a different way because there is no player like him, with his quality.

"But we have many other resources."

Madrid begin their U.S. summer tour against Ancelotti's former club AC Milan on Wednesday at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Ancelotti's side then face FC Barcelona in the Clásico on August 3 at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

They end the tour against Chelsea on August 6 at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.