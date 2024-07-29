Open Extended Reactions

Kylian Mbappé will miss Real Madrid's preseason tour of the United States.

Mbappé is on holiday after captaining France to the semifinals of Euro 2024 and will not feature in Madrid's friendlies against AC Milan, Barcelona and Chelsea in their Soccer Champions Tour.

Madrid also arrived in Chicago on Sunday without Jude Bellingham and Dani Carvajal.

Bellingham and Carvajal played at the Euro 2024 final with England and Spain, respectively, and are also on holiday.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has included Brazil teenage forward Endrick in his 26-man roster.

Endrick recently joined Madrid from Palmeiras on a permanent transfer after turning 18.

Endrick's Brazil teammates Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo Goes are in the squad but will join the team in the next few days.

Ancelotti has included 12 youth players in the travelling squad.

Mbappé, meanwhile, is expected to team up with Madrid right after the U.S. tour and make his debut against Atalanta in the European Super Cup in Warsaw on Aug. 14.

Kylian Mbappé looks likely to make his Real Madrid debut in the European Super Cup. Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images

The French forward recently joined as a free agent after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired.

Madrid take on AC Milan at Soldier Field in Chicago on July 31 before the Clasico against Barcelona on Aug. 3 at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Ancelotti's side ends the tour against Chelsea on Aug. 6 at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.