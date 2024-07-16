Open Extended Reactions

Kylian Mbappé was presented as a Real Madrid player on Tuesday in front of tens of thousands of fans at the Bernabéu, vowing to "give everything" for the LaLiga champions.

Mbappé, 25, signed a five-year contract at the club after leaving Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. The France international underwent a medical on Tuesday morning, before visiting Madrid's Valdebebas training ground to officially put pen to paper on his new deal.

He then arrived at the Bernabéu, where fans had queued for hours to take their seats at the presentation, before holding an extended news conference at the ground.

"Wow. It's incredible to be here," Mbappé said in immaculate Spanish at the presentation. "I dreamt for many years about playing for Real Madrid, and today that dream comes true."

The France captain admitted he had been learning the language in preparation for his move at the news conference.

"I wasn't the best at school, but in Spanish I gave 100% -- I had the dream of playing for Real Madrid," he said.

Madrid announced last month that Mbappé had agreed to join them, ending their long pursuit of the star forward, after coming close to signing him in 2017 and 2022.

"I want to thank the president [Florentino Pérez] first," Mbappé said. "He believed in me from the first day. A lot of things happened, but I want to say thank you. I want to thank everyone who has worked for me to come here. I know it was hard but now I'm here, I'm a Real Madrid player.

"Since I was a kid I had one dream, to play here. Being here means a lot to me ... Now I want to achieve another dream, being at the level of this club, the best in the world. I can say one thing: I'll give everything for this club and this badge."

The 85,000-capacity Bernabéu had been expected to be full for the presentation, with tickets -- made available for free to club members -- having sold out, although there were some empty seats.

Kylian Mbappé was officially unveiled as a Real Madrid player on Tuesday. PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images

Mbappé and Pérez were joined on stage by Madrid's honorary president, Pirri, and club legend Zinedine Zidane, who first invited Mbappé for a trial at Madrid in 2012.

"Congratulations for having achieved a dream," Pérez said. "I know how excited your family is. You fell in love with Real Madrid as a boy. You were here in this stadium aged 13. I know you'll never forget that day in December 2012, when Zidane invited you to Real Madrid City.

"Your love for Real Madrid, identifying with this badge, has given you the strength to overcome every obstacle to be here as a new Real Madrid player. Today you're here because you wanted to be. Your will has overcome all adversity. Thank you for making an effort to wear this shirt."

Mbappé said Zidane gave him his first Madrid memories, describing his visit to Real Madrid City at the club legend's request in 2009 as "crazy."

Earlier, Mbappé had arrived at the Sanitas clinic in La Moraleja, an exclusive Madrid suburb, for his medical at just before 9 a.m. local time.

Doctors examined the player's broken nose, which he suffered in France's opening game at Euro 2024. Mbappé addressed the injury at his news conference saying he want to play at the UEFA Super Cup on Aug. 14.

"We spoke this morning with the medical team, we'll do things together, and we'll see what we do," he said. "I hope I'll play the Super Cup but it depends on the boss, I have to be ready to help the team.

"It's up to the club. They'll give me more information in the next few days. When I come back on the date they set, I'll get ready to help... We spoke to [fitness coach] Pintus this morning to prepare the best programme possible."

There has been no confirmation if the injury will require further treatment or surgery. Madrid are travelling to the Unites States at the end of July for a preseason tour that includesgames against AC Milan, Barcelona and Chelsea.

"The U.S. tour, we'll see with the boss and the club," Mbappé said when asked if he would play in those friendlies. "If the club want me to go I'll go, if not I won't. We'll see what the club wants."